Andhra Pradesh HC reserves verdict on pleas of Chandrababu Naidu, P Narayana

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Wednesday reserved the verdict on the petitions by former chief minister N Chandrababu Naidu and former Municipal Administration minister P Narayana seeking the court to dismiss the cases registered against them on charges of irregularities in the assigned lands of the capital region Amaravati.

After hearing the arguments of both sides in the case, Justice VRK Krupa Sagar reserved the verdict.

Based on a complaint lodged by Mangalagiri MLA Alla Ramakrishna Reddy that Naidu and Narayana had resorted to committing irregularities in assigned lands of the capital region Amaravati on February 24, 2021, the CID registered a case against the duo.

Subsequently, both the accused went for an appeal in the High Court, which issued an interim stay on further proceedings against the two in the case on March 19, 2021. The case hearing has been continuing since then.

HC BENCH REFUSES TO INTERVENE IN ANNUITY

A division bench of the AP High Court, headed by Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur, refused to intervene in the matter of annuity to farmers of Amaravati as the issue is being dealt with by a single judge. On behalf of a group of farmers, advocate Unnam Muralidhar Rao sought an urgent hearing on the issue.

Hearing on Amarnath’s bail plea on Sept 5

The AP High Court adjourned the case hearing in a petition filed by TDP leader N Amarnath Reddy seeking anticipatory bail in a case registered against him for his alleged involvement in the violence that took place in Punganur on August 4 during TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu’s visit. When the case came up for hearing before Justice K Suresh Reddy, the government pleader, representing the police department, sought time to file a counter. Agreeing to the plea, the court adjourned the case hearing to September 5.

HEARING ON KOLLU’S PLEA FOR SECURITY ADJOURNED

The AP High Court on Wednesday adjourned the case hearing in a petition filed by former TDP minister Kollu Ravindra seeking court directions to the government to provide him with 1+1 security. Government special pleader C Suman sought time to file a counter with full details and agreeing to the same, Justice K Srinivasa Reddy adjourned the case hearing for two weeks. Notices were issued to respondents in the case, Principal Secretary (Home), Additional DGP (Intelligence), Krishna district SP and District Collector.

NBW AGAINST NCTE DY SECRETARY STRUCK DOWN

A division bench of the AP High Court struck down the NBW issued by the single judge against the Deputy Secretary of NCTE for failing to appear before the court. The single judge had summoned the deputy secretary in a petition filed by an educational institution challenging the cancellation of permission given to it. Additional Solicitor General N Harinath moved a lunch motion petition before the division bench stating that the Deputy Secretary could not appear before the court as he was undergoing training.

