CM Jagan extends Rakhi greetings to women, vows to ensure their safety and security

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday wished people of the State, especially women, on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Taking to Twitter, he greeted, “Happy Raksha Bandhan to all my sisters. I am forever grateful for the love you shower on me. I promise that I will always support you as an elder brother and a younger brother and ensure your welfare, safety and security.”

Health Minister Vidadala Rajini tied Rakhi to Jagan at his camp office on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan. Later, during his visit to Irripaka village in Kakinada district, several women ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs and YSRC leaders tied Rakhi to Jagan.

“On this auspicious day, I offer Raksha Bandhan greetings to all sisters on my behalf and Jana Sena cadre,” JSP chief Pawan Kalyan said, in his Raksha Bandhan greetings to the people of AP.

In a press release on Wednesday, he said, “It is not good for our society, especially the government, to remain silent when injustice is happening to girls in front of our eyes. The official statistics, which say that more than 30,000 girls and women have disappeared in AP, is heartbreaking.”

“When the elders in the government are acting irresponsibly without taking any action on the missing cases, what is the fate of our girls? Who will listen to the cries of their parents? The real Raksha Bandhan is only when the government acts responsibly towards the girls. I hope that the day will come. I wish all the women of the Telugu States and the nation a very happy Sravana Pournami,” he greeted.

