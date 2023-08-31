CM Jagan Mohan Reddy to release Rs 109.74 crore to farmers

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The stage is set for the disbursement of the first installment of the annual aid under YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme for 2023-24 to tenant farmers in the State.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will release the amount virtually from his camp office at Tadepalli on Thursday.

A total of 1,46,324 tenant farmers will be provided Rs 109.74 crore under the scheme. Earlier, on June 1, the Chief Minister released the first installment of the scheme for other categories of farmers, including land owners and those holding RoFR pattas.

A total of Rs 3,942.95 crore has been provided to 52,57,263 beneficiaries under the scheme, including the amount to be disbursed on Thursday.

Under the YSR Rythu Bharosa-PM Kisan Scheme, Rs 13,500 is provided to each beneficiary farmer in three installments.

The first installment of Rs 7,500 is given to farmers under the scheme before Kharif, second installment of Rs 4,000 in October and the final installment of Rs 2,000 in January, when the crop harvest is brought home for Sankranti.

Since the launch of the scheme in 2019, a total amount of Rs 31,005.04 crore has been provided to farmers so far, officials said.

