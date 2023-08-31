New software for easy registrations from Sept 1

S Viswanath By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Starting September 1, the Registration and Stamps Department is set to roll out a new version of CARD (Computer Aided Administration of Registration Department) named PRIMME to ensure a simple registration process for customers. After submitting the application online, the applicant can book a convenient slot and visit the registration office for completing the process in no time. With the new version, citizens can upload documents on their own without depending on document writers or middlemen.

Currently, the department is using CARD 1.0 version, which was designed in 1999. However, CARD 2.0 version has been developed using advanced technology in view of the rising needs of people and to ensure quick, quality and secured services. CARD 2.0 will be deployed in registration offices across the State by September 15.

Elaborating on the new system, commissioner and inspector general (Registration and Stamps department) V Rama Krishna told The New Indian Express, “Customers can register their documents easily by filling up an application online. They can upload their documents on their own and even pay registration charges online. Applicants can book their slot for verification as per their convenience and complete the registration process within 20 minutes.”

The official explained that after submitting the documents online and booking a slot for registration, people can complete the registration process by uploading the soft copy of the documents and avoid waiting.

Pointing out that documents related to registration can be submitted both online and offline, he clarified that there is no truth in the argument that physical documents containing the signatures are going to be outdated with the new version.

‘Mutation process can also be completed automatically’

The department hopes that as people will enrol the details themselves, there will be no scope for mistakes, thereby saving time. Further, there will be no need for customers to take the hard copies of the documents to the Sub-Registrar for registration.x

Stating that customers can avoid depending on others, particularly middlemen, for registration with the help of the new system, Rama Krishna said mutation process can also be completed automatically after the completion of registration of land without visiting the Tahsildar’s office.

Meanwhile, document writers staged protests across the State in opposition of the introduction of the new version, affecting the registration services on Wednesday.

