No VIP break darshan allowed during Brahmotsavams: TTD chief 

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) trust board chairman Bhumana Karunakara Reddy said that recommendation letters would not be accepted for VIP break darshan during the twin Brahmotsavams at Tirumala. Releasing the Brahmotsavam booklet in front of Tirumala temple on Wednesday along with the TTD EO AV Dharma Reddy, Bhumana maintained,” The TTD will make every effort to provide better darshan of Srivaru and Vahana Sevas, rooms and annaprasadam, laddus and security to common devotees during these festivities.”

Speaking to reporters, the TTD Chairman said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy would offer silk robes to Srivaru on behalf of the State government on the first day of the annual Brahmotsavam on September 18.

He said that arrangements by all the departments of TTD are underway for the twin mega-religious events, which are scheduled in the months of September and October. The annual Brahmotsavams are scheduled between September 18 and 26, while the Navaratri Brahmotsavams will be conducted between November 15 and 23.

TTD members take oath

Meanwhile, six more members, including former minister Sidda Raghava Rao’s son Sidda Sudheer Kumar, took oath as TTD Trust Board members on Wednesday at Tirumala temple. Accompanied by his family members, Sudheer Kumar came to the sanctum through the Vaikuntham queue complex and was welcomed by the TTD officials at the Maha Dwaram. Later, Sudheer Kumar had darshan of the Lord Venkateswara, Vakula Matha, Vimana Venkateswara Swamy, Sri Bhasyakarla Sannidhi and Sri Yoga Narasimha Swamy. He was rendered Vedasirvachanam at Ranganayakula Mandapam.

TTD EO Karunakara Reddy offered theertha prasadams and presented them with laminated photos of Srivaru. Meanwhile, TTD JEO Veerabrahmam has administered oath to all the six members, including Karikala Valaven, Special Chief Secretary Endowments as ex-officio, Yellareddigari Sitarama Reddy, Balasubramanian Palanisamy, R Venkata Subba Reddy, Siddavatam Yanadaiah and Sudheer Kumar as members of the board.

POURNAMI GARUDA SEVA CANCELLED TODAY

Tirupati: The TTD cancelled Pournami Garuda Seva on Thursday owing to Vikhanasa Mahamuni Jayanti festivities. It is an agamic tradition that Sri Malayappa visits Sri Vikhanasa Mahamuni Sannidhi located at North Mada street in Tirumala after the Sahasradipalankara Seva, the next day of the Vikhanasa Jayanti. The regular rituals, services and festivals in Srivari temple that are being observed all through the year were based on the principles penned by Sage Sri Vikhanasa Maharshi

