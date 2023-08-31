Home States Andhra Pradesh

PIL on property damage during political rallies filed at Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Byreddy Sai Eswar Reddy, an advocate from Yerramukkapalle in Kadapa district, has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Andhra Pradesh High Court seeking court’s direction to the government to hold the political parties conducting rallies and holding meetings responsible for any damage to the public and private properties during those events.

The PIL came up for hearing before the division bench, comprising Chief Justice Dhiraj Singh Thakur and Justice AV Sesha Sai. Petitioner’s counsel Vivekananda Virupaksha said though there have been large-scale damage to public and private properties during such meetings and rallies, there has been no action on the part of the government to collect the damages from those responsible for. 

He cited the large-scale violence that took place in a political rally in Chittoor and Annamayya districts on August 4. 

The court issued notices to the Principal Secretary (Home), DGP, Anantapur Range DIG and Chittoor SP, who were made respondents in the case, and directed them to file counters. Further hearing in the case was adjourned to October 11. 

