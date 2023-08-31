Purandeswari acting like TDP’s agent, ridicules Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exuding confidence that no one can stop the YSRC from emerging victorious in the 2024 elections, YSRC general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy remarked, “The polls will be even more interesting, if the TDP, BJP and JSP fight unitedly.”

Days, after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu attended an event to unveil the Rs 100 coin, commemorating former chief minister and actor NT Rama Rao, along with BJP State president Dagubatti Purandeswari, Sajjala on Wednesday, took a dig at the duo and alleged that NTR’s daughter was acting like an agent for the yellow party.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Tadepalli, the YSRC leader said, “Purandeswari and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (an ally of the BJP) are pulling out all stops to convince the national leadership of the saffron party to forge an alliance with the TDP at the State level.”

He recalled how Naidu had launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after snapping ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just before the 2019 elections and was now trying to get closer to the BJP once again.

Naidu never fought polls alone, ridicules Sajjala

Sajjala pointed out, “The TDP chief has been claiming that he exited the NDA due to differences over the Special Category Status issue. However, it was his party that had agreed for the Special Package instead of SCS. They even celebrated the occasion when the Special Package was announced.” Further, he accused the TDP of humiliating NTR’s wife N Lakshmi Parvathi by not inviting her to the occasion.

Sajjala demanded the family members of NTR to clarify on whether or not they accept Lakshmi Parvathi to be the wife of NTR. On electoral alliances, Sajjala said, “Never in his political career has he (Naidu) fought the elections alone.” Naidu does not have leaders to contest all the 175 Assembly seats, he mocked.

