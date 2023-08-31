Home States Andhra Pradesh

Purandeswari acting like TDP’s agent, ridicules Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

“The polls will be even more interesting, if the TDP, BJP and JSP fight unitedly,” remarked Sajjala.

Published: 31st August 2023 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st August 2023 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

YSRC general secretary Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Exuding confidence that no one can stop the YSRC from emerging victorious in the 2024 elections, YSRC general secretary and government advisor Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy remarked, “The polls will be even more interesting, if the TDP, BJP and JSP fight unitedly.”

Days, after TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu attended an event to unveil the Rs 100 coin, commemorating former chief minister and actor NT Rama Rao, along with BJP State president Dagubatti Purandeswari, Sajjala on Wednesday, took a dig at the duo and alleged that NTR’s daughter was acting like an agent for the yellow party.

Speaking to reporters at the party office in Tadepalli, the YSRC leader said, “Purandeswari and Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan (an ally of the BJP) are pulling out all stops to convince the national leadership of the saffron party to forge an alliance with the TDP at the State level.”

He recalled how Naidu had launched a scathing attack against Prime Minister Narendra Modi after snapping ties with the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) just before the 2019 elections and was now trying to get closer to the BJP once again.

Naidu never fought polls alone, ridicules Sajjala 

Sajjala pointed out, “The TDP chief has been claiming that he exited the NDA due to differences over the Special Category Status issue. However, it was his party that had agreed for the Special Package instead of SCS. They even celebrated the occasion when the Special Package was announced.”  Further, he accused the TDP of humiliating NTR’s wife N Lakshmi Parvathi by not inviting her to the occasion. 

Sajjala demanded the family members of NTR to clarify on whether or not they accept Lakshmi Parvathi to be the wife of NTR. On electoral alliances, Sajjala said, “Never in his political career has he (Naidu) fought the elections alone.” Naidu does not have leaders to contest all the 175 Assembly seats, he mocked.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy Dagubatti Purandeswari

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp