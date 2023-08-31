Rooster knife case: Charges against Majji Srinivasa Rao refuted

Home States Andhra Pradesh

The accused tried to kill Jagan and the latter luckily escaped due to his swift reaction.

Published: 31st August 2023

Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Refuting the allegations of an advocate against Vizianagaram Zilla Parishad Chairman Majji Srinivasa Rao that he had provided the rooster knife to attack YS Jagan Mohan Reddy at Vizag airport in 2019, Inakollu Venkateswarlu, counsel of Jagan, expressed his serious displeasure over such baseless charges. 

Addressing the media in Vijayawada on Wednesday, he gave the details of the attack on Jagan with a rooster knife by Janepalli Srinivasa Rao, when the then Opposition Leader was waiting in the Vizag airport lounge. He further found fault with the accused Srinivasa Rao’s counsel Abdul Saleem for making baseless accusations on persons, who were not related to the case. 

“Srinivasa Rao, the accused, confessed that he had committed the crime in an interview with a vernacular TV channel, when his advocate was also present. Now, the advocate himself is making contradictory statements to create confusion among the public and divert the court,” Venkateswarlu maintained. 

He further informed that Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, respondent in the case, had filed two petitions in the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada, seeking a detailed investigation into the case and appointment of an advocate commissioner to record his statements, duly following the criminal procedure code and exercising his rights. “By calling the crime with the weapon (rooster knife - Kodi Kathi), some people are trying to reduce its intensity with vested interests.

The accused tried to kill Jagan and the latter luckily escaped due to his swift reaction. Srinivasa Rao aimed to attack Jagan on his neck, but Jagan managed to escape with an injury on the shoulder,” he said. 

Reiterating that the government has no role in transferring the case from Vijayawada to Visakhapatnam, Venkateswarlu said it is the decision of the court. He further said the NIA had failed to thoroughly investigate the case and find the conspiracy behind the attack on Jagan in public view. “We are suspecting the role of big heads behind the attack. Srinivasa Rao is just a tool to implement the conspiracy,” Venkateswarlu opined.

