Several new faces in race for Kurnool Lok Sabha ticket

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: With the YSRC leadership planning to give the Kurnool Lok Sabha seat to a new face in the ensuing elections, several doctors and realtors have evinced interest in entering the poll fray and started lobbying for the party ticket.

Sensing bleak chances of getting the YSRC ticket in the next elections, some senior party leaders seem to be exploring alternative political options, if not for them, but for their heirs. Veterans like KE Krishna Murthy and Kotla Surya Prakash Reddy are reportedly looking for the best political launchpad for their family members in 2024.

As caste is an integral part of politics in the State, caste equations are being worked out much ahead of the elections. With the indication that the ruling YSRC may give the MP seat to a BC candidate, several BC leaders are aspiring for the ticket. As Boya Valmiki and Kuruva (Kuruba) have a significant population in the Kurnool district, professionals hailing from those communities are trying to grab the attention of the ruling YSRC and opposition TDP to get the party ticket in the next Lok Sabha elections.

Dr Ch Lakshmi Prasad, managing director of Amelia Hospital, who hails from the Kuruba community, is reportedly negotiating with both the YSRC and the TDP to get the MP seat. However, when TNIE contacted him, Dr Lakshmi Prasad made it clear that he has no immediate plans to enter politics and if decided so, he will let everyone know.

M Nagaraju, who hails from the Kuruba community, is keen to contest the Kurnool MP seat. Hailing from Maddikera, he runs two private hospitals in Kurnool district. His aides revealed that Nagaraju has started negotiations with both the ruling and opposition parties for the MP seat. A prominent businessman from the Boya community is also in the race for the MP seat. He is said to be lobbying for the YSRC ticket through Karnataka leaders, who are close to both MP V Vijayasai Reddy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. As he has considerable influence in Kurnool, those close to him are hopeful that he may get the YSRC ticket.

A bureaucrat from a family with a considerable political background is also planning to enter the election fray. Dr P Chandrasekhar, former principal of Kurnool Medical College, is also said to be one of the aspirants for the Kurnool parliamentary seat. However, the ruling YSRC and the opposition TDP are unlikely to take a hasty decision on allotting the party ticket for the crucial Kurnool MP seat, observed a political analyst.

