TDP may give four free LPG cylinders per year

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Centre slashed the price of domestic gas cylinders by `200, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who earlier promised to provide three LPG cylinders free of cost per annum in the first part of the party manifesto, has now hinted at providing another LPG cylinder taking the total to four, if Telugu Desam returns to power in the State in the ensuing elections.

Unveiling ‘Maha Sakthi Kavacha’ as part of the Babu Surety-Bhavishathuku Guarantee programme to mark the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the TDP headquarters on Wednesday, Naidu said, “I have already announced that three gas cylinders will be supplied free of cost to each family per annum to reduce the financial burden on women. If necessary one more refill will be supplied.”

Maintaining that the parents always worry about the future and education of their children, Naidu asserted, “The TDP is the only party that thinks about the future needs of women. In 1986 itself, the TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao had brought in a legislation providing equal rights to women in paternal property.”

Highlighting that the TDP regime had provided 33% reservation for women in education and employment, Naidu felt that a large number of women benefited from it. All these welfare programmes were implemented with the sole aim that women should live on a par with men in the society without any gender discrimination “Now, I have announced the Maha Sakthi scheme, under which `15,000 will be paid to each mother and the P4 model of development will certainly improve the living standards of poor,” he averred.

Stating that free bus travel for women has already been promised, Naidu noted that when NTR had given self-respect for women, he has created self-confidence among them. Calling upon those who gathered at the party office for the Rakhi festival to work with dedication for the victory of the TDP, Naidu vowed to take the responsibility to change the lifestyle of people for the better if the party comes to power.

“The P3 model had brought in several changes in the lives of the people of the State and with the same inspiration I have now announced P4 (Public, Private and People’s Partnership) which is expected to completely transform the lives of the poor,” Naidu asserted.

Greeting the people of the State on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he said Rakhi festival signifies the relationship between a brother and a sister.

Observing that he is fortunate enough to celebrate the festival among such a huge gathering, the TDP chief described the Indian culture as very unique. “My sole aim is to transform women as a strong force,” Naidu said and sought the blessings of women.

VIJAYAWADA: A day after the Centre slashed the price of domestic gas cylinders by `200, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, who earlier promised to provide three LPG cylinders free of cost per annum in the first part of the party manifesto, has now hinted at providing another LPG cylinder taking the total to four, if Telugu Desam returns to power in the State in the ensuing elections. Unveiling ‘Maha Sakthi Kavacha’ as part of the Babu Surety-Bhavishathuku Guarantee programme to mark the Raksha Bandhan celebrations at the TDP headquarters on Wednesday, Naidu said, “I have already announced that three gas cylinders will be supplied free of cost to each family per annum to reduce the financial burden on women. If necessary one more refill will be supplied.” Maintaining that the parents always worry about the future and education of their children, Naidu asserted, “The TDP is the only party that thinks about the future needs of women. In 1986 itself, the TDP founder and former chief minister NT Rama Rao had brought in a legislation providing equal rights to women in paternal property.” googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Highlighting that the TDP regime had provided 33% reservation for women in education and employment, Naidu felt that a large number of women benefited from it. All these welfare programmes were implemented with the sole aim that women should live on a par with men in the society without any gender discrimination “Now, I have announced the Maha Sakthi scheme, under which `15,000 will be paid to each mother and the P4 model of development will certainly improve the living standards of poor,” he averred. Stating that free bus travel for women has already been promised, Naidu noted that when NTR had given self-respect for women, he has created self-confidence among them. Calling upon those who gathered at the party office for the Rakhi festival to work with dedication for the victory of the TDP, Naidu vowed to take the responsibility to change the lifestyle of people for the better if the party comes to power. “The P3 model had brought in several changes in the lives of the people of the State and with the same inspiration I have now announced P4 (Public, Private and People’s Partnership) which is expected to completely transform the lives of the poor,” Naidu asserted. Greeting the people of the State on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, he said Rakhi festival signifies the relationship between a brother and a sister. Observing that he is fortunate enough to celebrate the festival among such a huge gathering, the TDP chief described the Indian culture as very unique. “My sole aim is to transform women as a strong force,” Naidu said and sought the blessings of women.