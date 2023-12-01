Home States Andhra Pradesh

10 fishermen kiosks gutted near Vizag’s fishing harbour

Fishermen families are worried as the incident comes close on the heels of an inferno that had destroyed over 40 boats at Zero Jetty in the harbour.

Published: 01st December 2023 10:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st December 2023 10:44 AM   |  A+A-

fire

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten kiosks belonging to fishermen were gutted as a fire erupted at the Coastal Battery near the fishing harbour in the city. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.

City Commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar, DCP Anand Reddy inspected the spot. Property worth Rs 10 lakh was reportedly damaged.

Fishermen families are worried as the incident comes close on the heels of an inferno that had destroyed over 40 boats at Zero Jetty in the harbour.

Vice-president of fishermen association V Tataji said each shop had various equipment, including fishing nets, ropes, engines and other material, valued at Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vizag fishing harbour fire accident fishermen

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp