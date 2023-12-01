10 fishermen kiosks gutted near Vizag’s fishing harbour

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Ten kiosks belonging to fishermen were gutted as a fire erupted at the Coastal Battery near the fishing harbour in the city. A short circuit is suspected to be the cause of the blaze.

City Commissioner of police A Ravi Shankar, DCP Anand Reddy inspected the spot. Property worth Rs 10 lakh was reportedly damaged.

Fishermen families are worried as the incident comes close on the heels of an inferno that had destroyed over 40 boats at Zero Jetty in the harbour.

Vice-president of fishermen association V Tataji said each shop had various equipment, including fishing nets, ropes, engines and other material, valued at Rs 1 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

