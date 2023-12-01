Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra CM Jagan offers prayers at Kadapa Pedda Dargah

At Ameen Peer Dargah, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was accorded a traditional welcome by Dargah head Arifulla Hussaini and others.

CM Jagan offers prayers at Ameen Peer Dargah in Kadapa on Thursday I Express

By Express News Service

KADAPA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy offered prayers at Ameen Peer Dargah, popular as Pedda Dargah, in Kadapa on Thursday. He offered Chadar to the Dargah on behalf of the government.

Speaking on the occasion, he said Ameen Peer Dargah is a symbol of communal harmony and he is lucky to have been born in the land. People of Kadapa are lucky as communal harmony is part of the district’s culture. Jagan said with the blessings of the God, his government is able to provide welfare programmes to all eligible people.

He lauded efforts of Deputy Chief Minister (Minority Welfare) SB Amzath Basha to develop the constituency.

At Ameen Peer Dargah, he was accorded a traditional welcome by Dargah head Arifulla Hussaini and others.

Ministers Audimulapu Suresh, Amzath Basha, MP YS Avinash Reddy, MLC MV Ramachandra Reddy, Rayachoti MLA G Srikanth Reddy, Kadapa Mayor Suresh Babu, District Collector V Vijay Rama Raju and others accompanied the Chief Minister during his visit to the Dargah.

District SP Siddharth Kaushal made elaborate security arrangements at the Dargah.

