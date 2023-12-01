Andhra: Leopard gets trapped in net meant for monkeys, dies

Usha Peri By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: A leopard died on Thursday hours after it got trapped in a net that was intended for catching monkeys in Regulapadu village of Addateegala mandal in Alluri Sitarama Raju district.

Villagers spotted the leopard hanging upside down in the net attached to a tree and notified forest officials around 8.30 am.

Responding to the alert, Rampachodavaram DFO GG Narentheran, sub-DFO Sri Rama Rao, and other forest officials arrived at the scene to rescue the wild cat.

Recognising the potential threat to the leopard’s life from being suspended upside down for an extended period, officials provided water to it. A team from the Visakhapatnam Forest Division reached the mandal to carry out the rescue operation.

“My team has reported the unfortunate demise of the leopard. Further details regarding the incident will only be available once the team returns to Visakhapatnam. Exhaustion and internal trauma are potential reasons for the leopard’s death. The age of the leopard appears to be not more than one-and-a-half years,” confirmed Dr Phaneendra, a veterinary doctor at Indira Gandhi Zoological Park in Vizag.

A forest officer from Addateegala mandal said, “Yeleru Reservoir Canal (YRC Canal) is nearby. Wildlife population is high here. As the monkeys are damaging the crops harvested by the local farmers, traps were set up. Unfortunately, the leopard was inadvertently trapped.”

Elaborating, Dr Phaneendra told TNIE, “Typically, cats and agile animals are not tolerant of frequent disturbances in their vicinity. The video footage reveals that the individuals in close proximity were creating noise. Additionally, considering that all four feet of the leopard were in contact with the tree trunk, it indicates the leopard made considerable efforts to evade the surrounding people and escape from the trap. The extended period of hanging upside-down may have had physical and mental repercussions on the leopard.”

He further clarified that more information can only be ascertained after confirmation from the forest officials and rescue team.

