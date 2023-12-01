Focus on villages adjacent to uranium plant at Tummalapalli: AP Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has said steps will be taken to develop basic infrastructure in the seven villages adjacent to the uranium plant at Tummalapalli in Vemulapalli mandal of Kadapa district, besides extending aid to the farmers who gave their lands for it.

Holding a meeting with Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CK Asnani and the department officials at his camp office here on Thursday, he said thst the State government, along with the UCIL, will take all measures to develop infrastructure in Velpula, Mabbu Chintalapalli, Rachakuntapalli, Bhumaiahgaripalli, Tummalapalli, KK Kotla and Kanam villages located in the vicinity of uranium plant.

Uranium excavated by the plant is sent to the Nuclear Fuel Complex in Hyderabad for processing and from there it is supplied to various parts of the country to cater to the needs of nuclear energy plants.

As the farmers gave their lands for the uranium plant, it is the responsibility of the government to extend all help to them, he averred.

Apart from discussing provision of employment to the family members of farmers, who gave lands for the plant, the Chief Secretary also took stock of the basic infrastructure like drinking water, education, health, roads and plantation in the seven villages.

He directed the officials to take up a study in the villages on the requirements of farmers and submit a report.

A proposal has been made to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya and a multispeciality hospital to cater to the needs of people of the villages.

The CMD said steps were taken to develop basic infrastructure in the seven villages at a cost of Rs 2 crore in 2022-23 as part of the UCIL CSR. A sum of Rs 35 lakh was allocated to provide medical facilities in the villages adjacent to the uranium plant under ‘Connect to Andhra’.

Buildings will be constructed for the Kendriya Vidyalaya with the CSR funds if it was sanctioned, he added.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy has said steps will be taken to develop basic infrastructure in the seven villages adjacent to the uranium plant at Tummalapalli in Vemulapalli mandal of Kadapa district, besides extending aid to the farmers who gave their lands for it. Holding a meeting with Uranium Corporation of India Limited (UCIL) Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) CK Asnani and the department officials at his camp office here on Thursday, he said thst the State government, along with the UCIL, will take all measures to develop infrastructure in Velpula, Mabbu Chintalapalli, Rachakuntapalli, Bhumaiahgaripalli, Tummalapalli, KK Kotla and Kanam villages located in the vicinity of uranium plant. Uranium excavated by the plant is sent to the Nuclear Fuel Complex in Hyderabad for processing and from there it is supplied to various parts of the country to cater to the needs of nuclear energy plants.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); As the farmers gave their lands for the uranium plant, it is the responsibility of the government to extend all help to them, he averred. Apart from discussing provision of employment to the family members of farmers, who gave lands for the plant, the Chief Secretary also took stock of the basic infrastructure like drinking water, education, health, roads and plantation in the seven villages. He directed the officials to take up a study in the villages on the requirements of farmers and submit a report. A proposal has been made to set up a Kendriya Vidyalaya and a multispeciality hospital to cater to the needs of people of the villages. The CMD said steps were taken to develop basic infrastructure in the seven villages at a cost of Rs 2 crore in 2022-23 as part of the UCIL CSR. A sum of Rs 35 lakh was allocated to provide medical facilities in the villages adjacent to the uranium plant under ‘Connect to Andhra’. Buildings will be constructed for the Kendriya Vidyalaya with the CSR funds if it was sanctioned, he added. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp