Height measurement for SI aspirants in Andhra on Dec 4

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court will take up height measurement of SI post aspirants on December 4. A division bench, comprising Justice G Narendra and Justice N Vijay, issued orders to this effect on Thursday.

Twenty-four candidates approached the High Court, challenging the State government’s notification deeming them unqualified over body height when they had qualified in the physical test in 2018.

The court had decided to oversee the measurement of the height of the candidates on the court premises itself on November 29. But, it could not be taken up as one of the judges went on leave.

The court had made it clear to the petitioners that in case the measurement details provided by the State Level Police Recruitment Board proved correct, they will be imposed a cost of Rs 1 lakh each.

Sand policy case: Naidu’s bail plea deferred to Dec 6

The Andhra Pradesh High Court posted the hearing on the anticipatory bail plea of former Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu in the case filed by the CID with regard to the previous TDP government’s sand policy to December 6.

The hearing was adjourned as Advocate General S Sriram sought time to present his arguments. Naidu’s counsel has already presented his arguments on the anticipatory bail petition in the sand policy case.

