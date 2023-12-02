Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra governor part in Nagaland Foundation Day fete

Naga students of SIMS Group of Institutions in Guntur, and Rakesh Public School also participated in the programme.

Published: 02nd December 2023 09:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 09:50 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Governor S Abdul Nazeer. (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Describing Nagaland as a tourist’s paradise, Governor S Abdul Nazeer noted that the State, also called the Land of Festivals, is known for its pleasant climate, green hills, crisscrossing rivers, interspersed lakes, vibrant culture, colourful handicrafts and numerous festivals.

He participated as chief guest in the Foundation Day celebrations of Nagaland held at the Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Friday and said Nagaland is replete with festivities throughout the year, with all the tribes celebrating their festivals with a pageantry of colour, music and dance. He pointed out that the Hornbill Festival, also known as the Festival of Festivals, reflects the rich culture, and lifestyle of Nagaland.

Governor Nazeer explained that the programme was being organised as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’, which aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all people of the country.VIT University faculty Arenkala Kichu and L Billa Hannah, a native of Nagaland spoke on the occasion. Naga students of SIMS Group of Institutions in Guntur, and Rakesh Public School also participated in the programme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Abdul Nazeer Nagaland Foundation Day fete

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp