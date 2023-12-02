Andhra governor part in Nagaland Foundation Day fete

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Describing Nagaland as a tourist’s paradise, Governor S Abdul Nazeer noted that the State, also called the Land of Festivals, is known for its pleasant climate, green hills, crisscrossing rivers, interspersed lakes, vibrant culture, colourful handicrafts and numerous festivals.

He participated as chief guest in the Foundation Day celebrations of Nagaland held at the Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan on Friday and said Nagaland is replete with festivities throughout the year, with all the tribes celebrating their festivals with a pageantry of colour, music and dance. He pointed out that the Hornbill Festival, also known as the Festival of Festivals, reflects the rich culture, and lifestyle of Nagaland.

Governor Nazeer explained that the programme was being organised as part of the ‘Ek Bharat Shresth Bharat’, which aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all people of the country.VIT University faculty Arenkala Kichu and L Billa Hannah, a native of Nagaland spoke on the occasion. Naga students of SIMS Group of Institutions in Guntur, and Rakesh Public School also participated in the programme.

