Door-to-door campaign on Aarogyasri begins in Andhra

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A door-to-door campaign will be held to raise awareness about the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme across the State from December 1, State Health Medical and Family Welfare, Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu announced. He unveiled door-to-door Aarogyasri awareness brochures at Guntur GGH here on Friday.

During the programme, he said that ANMS and Community Health Officers (CHOs) will visit every house and distribute Aarogyasri brochures during their campaign. They will thoroughly explain the scheme’s objectives and benefits. They will also encourage people to install Aarogyasri app on at least one member’s mobile phone in each family and assist them in logging in. This would enable them to easily access the scheme’s benefits and seek medical treatment for various health concerns.

The details of all network hospitals, and the services would be explained in detail. Along with this the contact information for the public to complain are also mentioned, he added.He later inaugurated STEMI/Emergency Cardiac Workshop held at Guntur GGH. In order to prevent deaths by heart attacks in rural areas, STEMI services are being provided at health centers.

