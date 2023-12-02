Home States Andhra Pradesh

Door-to-door campaign on Aarogyasri begins in Andhra

The details of all network hospitals, and the services would be explained in detail.

Published: 02nd December 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

MT Krishna Babu

Special Chief Secretary (Health) MT Krishna Babu

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: A door-to-door campaign will be held to raise awareness about the Aarogyasri healthcare scheme across the State from December 1, State Health Medical and Family Welfare, Chief Secretary MT Krishna Babu announced. He unveiled door-to-door Aarogyasri awareness brochures at Guntur GGH here on Friday.

During the programme, he said that ANMS and Community Health Officers (CHOs) will visit every house and distribute Aarogyasri brochures during their campaign. They will thoroughly explain the scheme’s objectives and benefits. They will also encourage people to install Aarogyasri app on at least one member’s mobile phone in each family and assist them in logging in. This would enable them to easily access the scheme’s benefits and seek medical treatment for various health concerns.

The details of all network hospitals, and the services would be explained in detail. Along with this the contact information for the public to complain are also mentioned, he added.He later inaugurated STEMI/Emergency Cardiac Workshop held at Guntur GGH.  In order to prevent deaths by heart attacks in rural areas, STEMI services are being provided at health centers.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
door-to-door campaign Aarogyasri MT Krishna Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp