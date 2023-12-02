Andhra Politics: Expose YSRC govt’s failures in Parliament, Naidu tells TDP MPs

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Ahead of the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament from December 4, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu conducted the Telugu Desam Parliamentary Party (TDPP) meeting at his residence in Undavalli on Friday. After returning to his residence from Tirumala, Naidu chaired the meeting and gave instructions to the TDP MPs on the strategy to be adopted during the Winter Session of Parliament.

Naidu suggested to his party MPs to raise how the systems were derailed in the State, in Parliament. He also wanted the MPs to present in Parliament on how the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government resorted to irregularities in the voter enrolment after failing in all fronts. The negligence of the YSRC government in executing the works of Polavaram project and its failure in achieving the assurances given in the AP Reorganisation Act should be raised in Parliament, he said.

The TDPP felt that the YSRC government, which resorted to political vendetta, had miserably failed in making use of the funds being given by the Centre to the State under different schemes. Several Centrally sponsored schemes got stalled in the State because of the no- release of the matching grant by the government. “Finally, people of the State are the losers because of the indifferent attitude of the YSRC government,” they observed.

Youth is Jana Sena’s strength: Pawan

Janasena chief Pavan Kalyan arrives in

Vijayawada for the party's meeting on Friday.

Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has said his party got a huge support of youth. “The party has a cadre strength of 6.5 lakh and youth is our strength,’’ he asserted. Addressing JSP activists on Friday, Pawan Kalyan said BJP national leaders were surprised at the JSP’s youth following.

“It is only because of youth, who strongly believe me and my ideology, the Jana Sena Party has got recognition at the national level. Not just the youth of our State, those in neighbouring States are also supporting us,” he said, and added that the party had contested eight Assembly seats in Telangana as it got the support of youth.

Pawan Kalyan said though his films were stopped from being screened and he was prevented to come out of his hotel during his visit to Visakhapatnam, he never took up the issue with the BJP leaders at the Centre. “This is our State and this is our fight. If we fight, they will recognise us. Our good work will only bring us recognition,’’ he averred.

Pawan Kalyan explained that he entered into an alliance with the TDP only for development of the State. “Those who speak against the TDP-JSP alliance are YSRC coverts,’’ he observed.

CM indifferent to drought-hit ryots’ plight: Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during

Yuvagalam padayatra on Friday.

Stating that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was afraid of TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan and himself, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh alleged that Jagan had attempted to stop Naidu’s Bhavishyathuku Guarantee, Pawan’s Vaarahi Vijaya Yatra, and his Yuva Galam Padayatra out of fear of defeat in the ensuing elections.

Addressing a public meeting at Sarpavaram Junction in Kakinada Assembly constituency on Friday as part of his padayatra, Lokesh said the YSRC government had failed to prove at least one allegation it made against the former Chief Minister in the skill development case.

Taking a dig at the Adudam Andhra programme, the TDP leader sought to know what happened to Jagan’s promise of building a stadium and setting up a cricket academy for every constituency. He also poked fun at Jagan’s plan of having an IPL team for AP. “Jagan and drought are twins. While farmers are reeling under severe drought, Jagan is relaxing in his Tadepalli Palace. No review meeting on drought as he is indifferent to the farmers’ plight,” he observed.

Pointing out that no job calendar was released and 2.30 lakh jobs were not filled as promised, he said Jagan even cancelled the fee reimbursement scheme for the students pursuing higher education. Assuring that the TDP-JSP government would provide 20 lakh jobs in five years, he said `3,000 per month would be provided to unemployed youth under Yuva Galam Nidhi.

