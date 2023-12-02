Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court dismisses plea for CBI probe into YSRC MLC's former driver's murder

Subramanyam’s parents V Nukaratnam and Satyanarayana filed the petition seeking a CBI probe into the murder.

Published: 02nd December 2023 09:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 09:17 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed the petition seeking directions to hand over the investigation into the murder of V Subramanyam, former driver of YSRC MLC Ananta Babu, to the CBI.

Subramanyam’s parents V Nukaratnam and Satyanarayana filed the petition seeking a CBI probe into the murder. The single-judge bench of the High Court dismissed the petition earlier. The parents challenged the single judge’s order before the division bench.

Petitioners’ counsel Jada Sravan argued that the police did not collect the blood samples from the scene of the offence. The police are not investigating the role of two persons, who were captured on the CCTV footage near the house of the victim, he said.

State police counsel Maheswara Reddy said the regional forensic science laboratory did not confirm the role of any other accused in the case. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh High Court V Subramanyam Ananta Babu

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp