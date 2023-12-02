AP High Court dismisses plea for CBI probe into YSRC MLC's former driver's murder

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A division bench of the Andhra Pradesh High Court on Friday dismissed the petition seeking directions to hand over the investigation into the murder of V Subramanyam, former driver of YSRC MLC Ananta Babu, to the CBI.

Subramanyam’s parents V Nukaratnam and Satyanarayana filed the petition seeking a CBI probe into the murder. The single-judge bench of the High Court dismissed the petition earlier. The parents challenged the single judge’s order before the division bench.

Petitioners’ counsel Jada Sravan argued that the police did not collect the blood samples from the scene of the offence. The police are not investigating the role of two persons, who were captured on the CCTV footage near the house of the victim, he said.

State police counsel Maheswara Reddy said the regional forensic science laboratory did not confirm the role of any other accused in the case. After hearing the arguments, the court dismissed the petition.

