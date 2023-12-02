Home States Andhra Pradesh

Boat catches fire in Andhra, 11 fishers rescued

The boat caught on fire near the fishing harbour due to an alleged cylinder explosion.

Published: 02nd December 2023 09:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 09:58 AM   |  A+A-

Boat, fire

Eleven fishermen from Dummulapeta in Kakinada district were rescued by ONGC and Indian Coast Guard boats when their boat went up in flames following a blast in the boat.

By Express News Service

KAKINADA: The officials of the Indian Coast Guard, ONGC and fisheries department rescued as many as 11 fishermen, who got stuck in a boat engulfed with columns of fire, on Friday. According to the reports reaching here, the accident took place when the fishermen of the Dummulapeta area in Kakinada were returning after fishing.

The boat caught on fire near the fishing harbour due to an alleged cylinder explosion. Alert crew jumped into the sea to save their lives, following which an ONGC boat rushed to the spot, informed about the mishap to the Coast Guard and rescued the fishermen. Upon receiving information, a Coast Guard ship arrived and safely transported the fishermen to the coast.

According to fisheries department district officer PV Satyanarayana, the fishermen, identified as Vara Babu, S Narayana, P Satyam, Ch Nagoor, P Nukaraju, P Tatha Rao, A Kanaka Raju, K Satyanarayana, P Satish, P Dharma Rao and D Veerababu, ventured into the sea through Odalarevu in Ambedkar Konaseema district.

TAGS
Indian Coast Guard ONGC fisheries department fire

