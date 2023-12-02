Complete Nadu Nedu second phase works as per schedule: Andhra CM to officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed officials to complete the Nadu Nedu second phase works in schools as per schedule while focussing on proper maintenance of the schools, which have got a facelift under the first phase.

At a review meeting on education held at his camp office in Tadepalli on Friday, Jagan asked the officials to ensure that special attention is paid by teachers towards students lagging in studies and take necessary steps so that they would be on par with others.

The installation of IFPs in all schools should be completed by December third week and broadband internet connection should also be provided. Steps should also be taken to hand over Vidya Kanuka kits to students before the schools are reopened for the next academic year, he stressed.

The officials informed him that works worth Rs 3,746.82 crore are being undertaken in the second phase of Nadu-Nedu and 11 types of facilities will be provided to the government schools. The development works are also at a brisk pace in junior colleges.

Tabs loaded with all the necessary Apps will be distributed to class 8 students from December 21. The use of tabs has started yielding good results. Teachers and students are using the tabs for an average of 77 and 67 minutes a day. About 7,000 tabs have been repaired and put to reuse, they explained.

Mentioning the steps taken to reduce the school dropout rate, the officials said 1,49,515 failed students, including class 10 students, have been enrolled in schools and volunteers are playing a key role in it. Nandyal district has achieved 100 per cent enrolment in schools, they highlighted.

When the officials informed him that 87% of students of classes 3 to 9 are taking their unit tests in English medium, Jagan said efforts should be made to make the rest follow suit. The average percentage of students taking examinations in English medium in the State stood at 84.11 against the national average of 37.03%.

Students are being trained for one hour daily in TOEFL and officials have attended the working group meetings on the introduction of International Baccalaureate curriculum in schools, they elaborated.

Students of class 6 and above will also be trained in future skills with the help of faculty from engineering colleges and French, Spanish, German and Japanese languages will also be taught to students of class 9 and 10 as per their option, the officials added.

Advisor to Government (Education) A Sambasiva Reddy, Principal Secretary (School Education) Praveen Prakash, Commissioners S Suresh Kumar and K Bhaskar (Infrastructure) were present.

