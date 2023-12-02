Home States Andhra Pradesh

Depression to intensify into cyclone, cross Andhra coast on December 4

The IMD said the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Cyclone-lowpressure-depression

Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

BHUBANESWAR: The depression over the Bay of Bengal on Saturday intensified into a deep depression and is likely to become a cyclone before crossing the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on Monday, IMD said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted heavy rainfall in Odisha on Monday and Tuesday under the influence of the system.

The depression moved west-northwestwards at a speed of 18 kmph and intensified into a deep depression.

It lay centred around 500 km east-southeast of Puducherry, 510 km east-southeast of Chennai, 630 km southeast of Nellore and 710 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam at 5.30 am, the IMD said in its morning bulletin.

The IMD said the system is likely to move west-northwestwards and intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest Bay of Bengal in the next 24 hours.

Thereafter, it would move northwestwards and reach west-central Bay of Bengal off the south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts by December 4.

"Thereafter, it would move nearly northwards almost parallel and close to the south Andhra Pradesh coast and cross it between Nellore and Machilipatnam on December 5 as a cyclonic storm with a maximum sustained wind speed of 80-90 kmph, gusting to 100 kmph," the IMD said.

If the system intensifies into a cyclone, it will be called 'Michaung', a name suggested by Myanmar.

Under its influence, Odisha is likely to receive very heavy rain on December 4 and 5, the IMD said, while issuing yellow (be updated) and orange (be prepared) warnings.

The national weather agency has predicted that squally weather conditions, with wind speeds reaching 35-45 kmph, are likely in the coastal districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri and Jagatsinghpur on December 5.

Meanwhile, the state special relief commissioner has put seven coastal districts -- Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Puri, Khurda and Ganjam -- on alert in view of the possible cyclone brewing in the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD said sea conditions will be very rough and advised fishermen not to venture into the deep sea till further notice.

