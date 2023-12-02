Facelift for Guntur parks with Rs 9 crore

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Bringing a huge relief to the residents of Guntur, Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) has decided to renovate and develop parks and improve greenery with over Rs 9 crore.Due to the utter negligence of officials for over a decade, the parks in the city have been in a dilapidated condition. The development of parks has been a major demand of the denizens. Following this, the civic body has decided to renovate the parks with all amenities.

As part of this, the most awaited Gandhi Park was renovated with Rs 4.2 crore and opened for the public earlier this month. Apart from this, as many as 22 parks in the city are being developed with Rs 9 crore. Out of which, parks in RTC Colony, Employees Colony, Laljan Bhasha Colony, Syamala Nagar, Udyoga Nagar, SVN Colony, and Koritepadu areas are already renovated and thrown open for public.

In order to provide a pleasant experience to all age groups, walking tracks, open gyms, and children’s play areas have been arranged in these parks. The civic officials are also preparing an action plan to identify vacant lands, and reserve sites to set up play centres, and walking tracks and as part of this, Koritepadu, Summerpet, and Chuttugunta ponds are being renovated.

As part of Green Guntur, GMC is all set to develop parks, and take up plantation, beautification works in the city.

Development of 15 traffic islands with Rs 2.256 cr

Furthermore, Rs 2.56 crore have been allotted for the development and beautification of 15 islands in the main centres to bring a city look to Guntur.The development works have been completed in eight islands and the works were expedited in the remaining ones. Apart from this, with AP Greenery and Beautification Corporation (APGBC) funds of Rs 6.32 crore, GMC has taken up a special plantation drive at central dividers in over 42 km in the city.

With an aim to achieve Green Guntur, GMC has taken up plantation and beautification works and development of parks across the city, said civic chief Kirthi Chekuri. With increasing greenery and road construction works, vehicle pollution will be reduced and sufficient lung space will be provided and oxygen levels will be increased, she added.

