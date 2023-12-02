Home States Andhra Pradesh

Make ‘Aadudam Andhra’ a massive hit, says Roja

Published: 02nd December 2023 10:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 10:01 AM   |  A+A-

RK Roja

Minister RK Roja speaking at a press conference in Vijayawada | Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Minister for Tourism, Culture and Youth Advancement RK Roja and Sports Authority of Andhra Pradesh (SAAP) chairman Byreddy Siddharth Reddy and other officials kicked off the campaign for the upcoming mega sports festival, ‘Aadudam Andhra’ on Friday. They also launched the logo, brochure and mascot of the state-level sports tournament.

Addressing the media, the Minister said that ‘Aadudam Andhra’ is a golden path to the future of youth and a quest to uncover talent in rural areas. Roja further informed that knock-out competitions will be held for five sports, including Cricket, Kho-Kho, Kabaddi, Badminton, and Volleyball, separately for both genders, men and women, across the State at five levels.

“The sports event starts from sachivalayam level and culminates with state-level competitions. Comprehensive arrangements made by the State government, ensuring the successful conduct of a record 3 lakh matches in 50 days,” she explained. “We are spending Rs 22 crore on prizes and the entire budget of the event is Rs 100 crore,” she said. Principal Secretary PS Pradyumna was also present.

