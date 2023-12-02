‘Michaung’ nears coast, heavy rains likely in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Amid depression formed over the Bay of Bengal on Friday, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasted heavy rainfall and strong winds in specific regions across Andhra Pradesh for the next few days.

A well-marked depression over the Southeast and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal, situated approximately 960 km southeast of Bapatla and 940 km southeast of Machilipatnam, has moved northwestwards at a speed of 10 kmph as of 8.30 am on Friday. This depression is expected to intensify into a deep depression by December 2 and subsequently develop into a cyclonic storm called ‘Michaung’, over the Southwest Bay of Bengal on around December 3.

Anticipated to continue northwestwards, the system is forecasted to cross the South Andhra Pradesh and adjoining North Tamil Nadu coasts, specifically between Chennai and Machilipatnam, around the evening of December 4 as a cyclonic storm. Meanwhile, the weather department predicted heavy rainfall on Saturday at isolated parts of SPSR Nellore and Prakasam districts of South Coastal Andhra Pradesh, as well as Tirupati districts of Rayalaseema.

Thick clouds hover over Tirupati

On the next day, heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in West Godavari, Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, Anakapalle, and Visakhapatnam districts of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh, and heavy rainfall is expected at isolated places in Eluru, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Srikakulam, Palnadu, Guntur, the NTR District and Chittoor, Annamayya, and YSR districts.

On Monday, the depression is expected to develop into a cyclone Michaung, resulting in heavy to extreme heavy rainfall in West Godavari, BR Ambedkar Konaseema, East Godavari, Kakinada, ASR, and Anakapalle districts of North Coastal AP and heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places in Eluru, Visakhapatnam, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, and Srikakulam districts. Heavy rainfall is also expected at isolated places in Palnadu, Guntur, NTR District of South Coastal AP, and Chittoor, Annamayya, and the YSR Districts of Rayalaseema.

Eastern Naval Command on high alert

Due to Cyclonic Storm ‘Michaung’, certain Navy Day activities, including Op Demo and the C-in-C’s ‘At-Home’ Function at Visakhapatnam, may be rescheduled for safety reasons, considering the involvement of a large number of spectators, Naval assets, and personnel. Flood relief teams and diving teams are on standby, and Indian Naval ships with humanitarian assistance and disaster relief capabilities are prepared for assistance. The Eastern Naval Command is on high alert for disaster relief operations, coordinating with State administrations

Sudden downpour in Vijayawada. (Photo | Prasant Madugula)

Fishermen advised not to venture into sea

In view of heavy rainfall between Sunday and Tuesday, a State control room has been established at the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority. The control room continuously monitors weather conditions. APSDMA advised farmers to take the necessary precautions to safeguard their farms. Fishermen are advised not to venture into the sea for fishing

