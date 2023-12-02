Mulling to create X account for taking feedback from devotees, says TTD EO

By Express News Service

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said he will look into the possibility of creating an X (formerly Twitter) account for the Temple Trust, during the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme.

A devotee from Tirupati suggested the idea, emphasising its potential to address pilgrims’ issues. Replying to the caller, the EO explained that existing channels for receiving complaints include the call centre number and WhatsApp. However, he was open to the caller’s idea.

Another pilgrim praised the Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam performed at Alipiri Gomandiram on November 23. He considered the Homam as a blessing for devotees performing sacred rites. Another devotee requested the EO to check if it was possible to conduct Giripradakshinam in Tirumala akin to Tiruvannamalai.

The EO explained that due to its geographical composition, Giripradakshina is not possible in Tirumala, instead, the option of Maha Pradakshinam shall be considered so that devotees can take a walk around the temple in the Outer Ring Road.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

TIRUMALA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) Executive Officer AV Dharma Reddy said he will look into the possibility of creating an X (formerly Twitter) account for the Temple Trust, during the ‘Dial Your EO’ programme. A devotee from Tirupati suggested the idea, emphasising its potential to address pilgrims’ issues. Replying to the caller, the EO explained that existing channels for receiving complaints include the call centre number and WhatsApp. However, he was open to the caller’s idea. Another pilgrim praised the Sri Srinivasa Divyanugraha Visesha Homam performed at Alipiri Gomandiram on November 23. He considered the Homam as a blessing for devotees performing sacred rites. Another devotee requested the EO to check if it was possible to conduct Giripradakshinam in Tirumala akin to Tiruvannamalai.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); The EO explained that due to its geographical composition, Giripradakshina is not possible in Tirumala, instead, the option of Maha Pradakshinam shall be considered so that devotees can take a walk around the temple in the Outer Ring Road. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp