Home States Andhra Pradesh

State geared up to face cyclone: Andhra Chief Secretary

The Chief Secretary said that two teams of NDRF and six teams of SDRF have been kept ready, beside keeping the essential commodities available through the civil supplies department.

Published: 02nd December 2023 09:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd December 2023 09:44 AM   |  A+A-

Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, Jawahar Reddy, Special Chief Secretary

Special Chief Secretary Dr KS Jawahar Reddy

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy informed Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the State government is taking all preventive measures and is fully prepared to face the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’.

Participating in the meeting conducted by the Cabinet Secretary with the Chief Secretaries of cyclone affected States, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to discuss the preparedness of the States on Friday, Jawahar Reddy said that besides alerting the district Collectors, control rooms have also been set up at the State and district levels.

The Chief Secretary said that two teams of NDRF and six teams of SDRF have been kept ready, besides keeping the essential commodities available through the civil supplies department. Officials of various departments have been kept on high alert.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rajiv Gauba KS Jawahar Reddy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp