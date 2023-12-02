State geared up to face cyclone: Andhra Chief Secretary

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy informed Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Gauba that the State government is taking all preventive measures and is fully prepared to face the cyclonic storm ‘Michaung’.

Participating in the meeting conducted by the Cabinet Secretary with the Chief Secretaries of cyclone affected States, including Odisha, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, to discuss the preparedness of the States on Friday, Jawahar Reddy said that besides alerting the district Collectors, control rooms have also been set up at the State and district levels.

The Chief Secretary said that two teams of NDRF and six teams of SDRF have been kept ready, besides keeping the essential commodities available through the civil supplies department. Officials of various departments have been kept on high alert.

