TDP chief visits Tirumala, returns to Undavalli

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: “I always wish that the Telugu society should be number one in the world and strive to achieve that goal,” said TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu. The TDP chief, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, had a Darshan of Lord Venkateswara at Tirumala temple on Friday. In a brief interaction with the media, Naidu said, “Born at the foothills of Lord Venkateswara, I dedicated myself to the public service by growing step by step. I pray to the Almighty. before beginning any task.”

He could survive the landmine blast at Alipiri in 2003 only by the grace of Lord Venkateswara. “Even when I faced the recent difficulty too, I prayed to Lord Venkateswara, and I decided to move ahead only after having a Darshan of the Lord,” he asserted.

Maintaining that he always wishes that India should be on top in the world and the Telugus should be in the number one position, Naidu said the country has the richest culture, in which the Telugus always occupy a special place.“I prayed to the Almighty to give me strength to take the Telugu society to the highest echelons,” he averred.

Thanking all the Telugu people from not only the two Telugu States but also from across the globe, who stood by him when he was in deep trouble, Naidu felt that the blessings of the Almighty shall be there for all the works that one takes up.TDP MLAs, MLCs and other leaders also had darshan of Lord Venkateswara along with Naidu.

Meanwhile, upon his arrival at the Gannavaram airport, Naidu received a tumultuous welcome as it took a few hours for him to reach his residence at Undavalli with people in large numbers lined up on either side of the road to have a glimpse of the former CM.

