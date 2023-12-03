Home States Andhra Pradesh

At Foundation Day fete, AP governor hails significance of Assam  

The State is adorned with beautiful lush covers of greenery, a chain of hills and rivers.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:10 AM   |  A+A-

S Abdul Nazeer

Governor of Andhra Pradesh Sri S. Abdul Nazeer has participated as Chief Guest at the Foundation Day celebrations of Assam State held at Durbar Hall in Raj Bhavan here on Saturday. Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as a chief guest in the Foundation Day celebrations of Assam held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Assam is the easternmost sentinel of India endowed with enchanting and picturesque natural beauty.

The State is adorned with beautiful lush covers of greenery, a chain of hills and rivers. Assam, known for its tea plantations and one-horned rhinos, offers a wonderland of spiritual experiences, especially Kamakhya temple being the epicenter of it all, he hailed.

The Assam State Foundation Day celebrations are held as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, which aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories.

Earlier, a video message of Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, was played, followed by speeches of Tanmoy Das, faculty of VIT University, Anish Sarkar of Vignan University and Anthasha Das of YSR Horticulture University. Traditional Assamese dance performances by students of Rakesh Public School and SIMS College were well received.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
S Abdul Nazeer Durbar Hall Foundation Day celebrations of Assam

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp