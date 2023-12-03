At Foundation Day fete, AP governor hails significance of Assam  

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Governor S Abdul Nazeer participated as a chief guest in the Foundation Day celebrations of Assam held at Durbar Hall in the Raj Bhavan here on Saturday.Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said Assam is the easternmost sentinel of India endowed with enchanting and picturesque natural beauty.

The State is adorned with beautiful lush covers of greenery, a chain of hills and rivers. Assam, known for its tea plantations and one-horned rhinos, offers a wonderland of spiritual experiences, especially Kamakhya temple being the epicenter of it all, he hailed.

The Assam State Foundation Day celebrations are held as part of the Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat programme, which aims to forge a strong relationship and bonding among all the people of the country, and promote mutual understanding between different States and Union Territories.

Earlier, a video message of Gulab Chand Kataria, Governor of Assam, was played, followed by speeches of Tanmoy Das, faculty of VIT University, Anish Sarkar of Vignan University and Anthasha Das of YSR Horticulture University. Traditional Assamese dance performances by students of Rakesh Public School and SIMS College were well received.

