Home States Andhra Pradesh

Committed to empowering the powerless: Jana Sena Party chief

Pawan Kalyan said following a gap after the 2009 elections, he entered the political fray in a full fledged manner.

Published: 03rd December 2023 09:59 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:07 AM   |  A+A-

Pawan Kalyan

Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan during the party's meeting on Friday. (Photo | Express )

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan  has asserted that empowerment of the sections of the society, which are bereft of the decision making powers, is the prime objective of his party.

Holding a meeting with key leaders of the party on Saturday, the JSP chief said when he was thinking about how to empower BCs and SCs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was counting his corrupt money in his Bengaluru Palace.

“Today, not satisfied with all the wealth amassed using underhand means, Jagan has once against resorted to minting money by indulging in liquor scam at the cost of innocent lives,” he observed. The JSP chief emphasised the need for motivating the people to fight against the atrocities and threats of the ruling YSRC by adopting a never give-up attitude. 

Pawan Kalyan said following a gap after the 2009 elections, he entered the political fray in a full fledged manner. “I came at a time, when there was no political space. I never linked politics to caste and my party’s strength is its seven ideals. In 2009, I promised to the people that I would continue in politics and I am keeping my word,” he asserted. Exuding confidence that the JSP-TDP combine will come to power in 2024, the JSP chief said his intention of preventing a split in the anti-YSRC vote is to ensure Jagan’s defeat.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pawan Kalyan Andhra Pradesh Assembly polls

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp