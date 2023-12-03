Committed to empowering the powerless: Jana Sena Party chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has asserted that empowerment of the sections of the society, which are bereft of the decision making powers, is the prime objective of his party.

Holding a meeting with key leaders of the party on Saturday, the JSP chief said when he was thinking about how to empower BCs and SCs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was counting his corrupt money in his Bengaluru Palace.

“Today, not satisfied with all the wealth amassed using underhand means, Jagan has once against resorted to minting money by indulging in liquor scam at the cost of innocent lives,” he observed. The JSP chief emphasised the need for motivating the people to fight against the atrocities and threats of the ruling YSRC by adopting a never give-up attitude.

Pawan Kalyan said following a gap after the 2009 elections, he entered the political fray in a full fledged manner. “I came at a time, when there was no political space. I never linked politics to caste and my party’s strength is its seven ideals. In 2009, I promised to the people that I would continue in politics and I am keeping my word,” he asserted. Exuding confidence that the JSP-TDP combine will come to power in 2024, the JSP chief said his intention of preventing a split in the anti-YSRC vote is to ensure Jagan’s defeat.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kalyan has asserted that empowerment of the sections of the society, which are bereft of the decision making powers, is the prime objective of his party. Holding a meeting with key leaders of the party on Saturday, the JSP chief said when he was thinking about how to empower BCs and SCs, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was counting his corrupt money in his Bengaluru Palace. “Today, not satisfied with all the wealth amassed using underhand means, Jagan has once against resorted to minting money by indulging in liquor scam at the cost of innocent lives,” he observed. The JSP chief emphasised the need for motivating the people to fight against the atrocities and threats of the ruling YSRC by adopting a never give-up attitude. googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Pawan Kalyan said following a gap after the 2009 elections, he entered the political fray in a full fledged manner. “I came at a time, when there was no political space. I never linked politics to caste and my party’s strength is its seven ideals. In 2009, I promised to the people that I would continue in politics and I am keeping my word,” he asserted. Exuding confidence that the JSP-TDP combine will come to power in 2024, the JSP chief said his intention of preventing a split in the anti-YSRC vote is to ensure Jagan’s defeat. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp