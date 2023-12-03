Historic injustice: Andhra accuses Telangana of using Srisailam project water indiscriminately

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In a virtual meeting convened by Union Jal Shakti secretary Debashree Mukherjee on Saturday to discuss the transfer of administration of Srisailam dam and Nagarjuna Sagar Project (NSP) to the Krishna River Management Board (KRMB), Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy flagged the historic injustice meted out to the State by Telangana.

The State also placed an indent for release of 5 TMC water from its allocated share through the right main canal of NSP to meet its drinking water needs. However, the meeting remained inconclusive as the Chief Secretary of Telangana was absent. The Union Jal Shakti secretary announced that the meeting will be held again in New Delhi on December 6.

According to a statement, the Chief Secretary explained in detail about the continued indiscriminate use of water at the Srisailam Project for power production by Telangana and collecting the same at Nagarjuna Sagar Project to maintain complete control of water releases from it on both sides to their advantage, denying the legitimate agreed share of water to AP.

He alleged that Telangana had taken control of facilities on left bank of Srisailam dam although the project is supposed to be under the control of the chief engineer, Kurnool. He pointed out that the State is compelled to request Telangana for release of water through the right main canal, even though it caters exclusively to the needs of AP.

Emphasising on the prompt restoration of disrupted electricity and transport systems, he asked officials to prioritise evacuation plans for coastal residents and set up relief camps. Jagan further instructed them to ensure adequate provisions for safe drinking water, food, and milk in camps, along with health services, are in place.

The State government has also allocated funds in advance to eight districts for relief measures. Tirupati received Rs 2 crore, while Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Kakinada got Rs 1 crore each.

Chief Secretary KS Jawahar Reddy, too, held a video-conference from the Vijayawada CS camp office and instructed fishermen to refrain from going to sea for the next three days. Highlighting the need for swift procurement of harvested grain, he directed the commissioner of Civil Supplies Department to compile district-wise availability reports and appeal to the centre for immediate procurement. Further, he instructed R&B, electricity and telecom departments to ensure machinery like cutters and earth movers are ready to jump into action in case trees and electric poles are uprooted.

