TDP general secretary promises to solve problems of advocates

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:06 AM

Nara Lokesh

TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh during Yuvagalam padayatra on Saturday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Saturday alleged that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had brought in a vicious culture, in which even justice was getting handcuffed.Advocates from Pithapuram met Lokesh during his Yuva Galam Padayatra and made an appeal to him to repeal the Land Titling Act 2023 soon after the TDP forms the government in the State in the next elections.

Lokesh expressed concern that the YSRC government was harassing even advocates by filing false cases against them.

Informing the TDP general secretary about the non-release of Rs 75 lakh funds for the welfare of advocates, they sought a separate legislation for the security of the lawyer fraternity. “Black laws are being enacted to see to it that the common man does not get justice. Even judges are being humiliated taking advantage of social media,” he observed.

Assuring the advocates that a legislation would certainly be enacted for the safety and security of the lawyer fraternity once the TDP forms the government in the State, Lokesh said the welfare fund for advocates would also be increased.Lokesh, who began his padayatra from Thimmapuram campsite in Kakinada Rural Assembly segment, entered Pithapuram at Chitrada, where he was welcomed by TDP rank and file.

