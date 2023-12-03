Home States Andhra Pradesh

TDP supremo Naidu offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple

Addressing the media, Naidu said he prayed to Goddess Kanaka Durga to bless him with strength to fight against the evil forces and serve the Telugu people to bring back the glory to the State.

Published: 03rd December 2023 09:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 09:55 AM

N Chandrababu Naidu

TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu offers prayers at Kanaka Durga temple atop Indrakeeladri in Vijayawada on Saturday I Prasant Madugula

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu, along with his wife Bhuvaneswari, visited Sri Durga Malleswara Swamy Varla Devasthanam (SDMSD) atop Indrakeeladri and offered special prayers to Goddess Kanaka Durga on Saturday.The Leader of Opposition was welcomed with the temple honours. After Darshan, the temple priests presented him Laddu prasadam.

Addressing the media, Naidu said he prayed to Goddess Kanaka Durga to bless him with strength to fight against the evil forces and serve the Telugu people to bring back the glory to the State.“Goddess Kanaka Durga is the embodiment of Shakti. I prayed to the Goddess to protect the dharma and punish the guilty. If we protect the dharma it will save us,” he said.  

“I have been resisting the evil forces since long and certainly move forward by overcoming all the obstacles. I prayed to the Almighty to bless me in the future endeavours like getting another opportunity to serve the Telugus again,” the TDP supremo added. He is scheduled to visit Simhachalam and Srisailam in the coming days.

