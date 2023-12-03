Truck with TDP triggered JSP’s decline: YSRC leader

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan found fault with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kayan for aligning with the TDP. “If the Jana Sena Party is all for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, why did you float a political outfit in the first place?” he asked.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, he said the decline of Jana Sena had commenced from the moment Pawan Kalyan announced his decision to truck with the TDP in the next elections. “Even the Kapu community people, who were inclined towards him, have now shunned him,” he observed.

Pawan Kalyan lost the trust of his party’s core committee and those joined with him ‘impressed’ by his ‘ideology’. The JSP chief has no right to even utter the name of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is committed to the welfare of people. “Pawan Kalyan should be ashamed of his adverse comments against the YSRC and Jagan,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons at Sattenapalli, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan is a leader, who even cannot retain the people, who stood by him and tied banners for him.“It is our leader Jagan, who have given proper place for such people. If Pawan Kalyan wants his people to tie the banners for Naidu, there will be no more people beside him in the future,” he remarked.

