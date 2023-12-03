Home States Andhra Pradesh

Truck with TDP triggered JSP’s decline: YSRC leader

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, he said the decline of Jana Sena had commenced from the moment Pawan Kalyan announced his decision to truck with the TDP in the next elections.

Published: 03rd December 2023 10:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd December 2023 10:04 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC leader and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan

YSRC leader and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSRC leader and former MLA Amanchi Krishna Mohan found fault with Jana Sena Party chief Pawan Kayan for aligning with the TDP. “If the Jana Sena Party is all for TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu, why did you float a political outfit in the first place?” he asked.

Addressing mediapersons on Saturday, he said the decline of Jana Sena had commenced from the moment Pawan Kalyan announced his decision to truck with the TDP in the next elections. “Even the Kapu community people, who were inclined towards him, have now shunned him,” he observed.

Pawan Kalyan lost the trust of his party’s core committee and those joined with him ‘impressed’ by his ‘ideology’. The JSP chief has no right to even utter the name of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, who is committed to the welfare of people. “Pawan Kalyan should be ashamed of his adverse comments against the YSRC and Jagan,” he said.

Addressing mediapersons at Sattenapalli, Water Resources Minister Ambati Rambabu said Pawan Kalyan is a leader, who even cannot retain the people, who stood by him and tied banners for him.“It is our leader Jagan, who have given proper place for such people. If Pawan Kalyan wants his people to tie the banners for Naidu, there will be no more people beside him in the future,” he remarked.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Amanchi Krishna Mohan TDP Pawan Kayan

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp