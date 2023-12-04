Cyclone Michaung: Holiday declared for all schools in Andhra Pradesh on Dec 4 and 5

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As Cyclone Michaung looms over the Bay of Bengal, set to hit the land between Nellore and Machilipatnam, Bapatla and Guntur districts anticipate heavy to very heavy rainfall.Bapatla and Guntur District Collectors P Ranjit Bhasha and Venu Gopal Reddy, leading the district administrations, held a teleconference instructing officials to heighten alertness and disseminate essential information regarding cyclone preparedness to the public.

In response, Bapatla officials declared a holiday for schools on December 4 and 5, cancelled the Spandana programme, and advised residents in the delta region to stay at home. The police department received instructions to remain vigilant and extend necessary assistance to the public. Meanwhile, the impending cyclone poses a significant concern for over 1 lakh paddy farmers in Guntur district, as their crops are ready for harvest.

Over 45,000 farmers cultivated paddy across 1.3 lakh acres, with 25 per cent of the crop already harvested and 75 per cent standing. Agriculture Department Assistant Director, A Venkateswarulu, expressed worry about potential damage to the crop quality due to rains. Farmers are urged to dig tunnels to prevent waterlogging, which could lead to early sprouting and severe damage. Additionally, they are advised to remove weeds and ensure internal drainage systems are clean. The agriculture department remains vigilant, ready to provide necessary assistance to minimise crop losses.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

GUNTUR: As Cyclone Michaung looms over the Bay of Bengal, set to hit the land between Nellore and Machilipatnam, Bapatla and Guntur districts anticipate heavy to very heavy rainfall.Bapatla and Guntur District Collectors P Ranjit Bhasha and Venu Gopal Reddy, leading the district administrations, held a teleconference instructing officials to heighten alertness and disseminate essential information regarding cyclone preparedness to the public. In response, Bapatla officials declared a holiday for schools on December 4 and 5, cancelled the Spandana programme, and advised residents in the delta region to stay at home. The police department received instructions to remain vigilant and extend necessary assistance to the public. Meanwhile, the impending cyclone poses a significant concern for over 1 lakh paddy farmers in Guntur district, as their crops are ready for harvest. Over 45,000 farmers cultivated paddy across 1.3 lakh acres, with 25 per cent of the crop already harvested and 75 per cent standing. Agriculture Department Assistant Director, A Venkateswarulu, expressed worry about potential damage to the crop quality due to rains. Farmers are urged to dig tunnels to prevent waterlogging, which could lead to early sprouting and severe damage. Additionally, they are advised to remove weeds and ensure internal drainage systems are clean. The agriculture department remains vigilant, ready to provide necessary assistance to minimise crop losses.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp