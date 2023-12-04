Red alert in parts of Andhra Pradesh as cyclonic storm intensifies

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: As cyclonic storm Michaung continues to intensify and progresses northwestwards at a speed of 9 kmph over the Southwest Bay of Bengal, heavy to very heavy rains in several parts of the State is likely for the next few days.

Positioned about 420 km southeast of Nellore, 530 km south-southeast of Bapatla, and 530 km south-southeast of Machilipatnam, the storm is expected to cross the south Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Machilipatnam on the afternoon of December 5 as a severe cyclonic storm.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a red alert has been issued in West Godavari and Dr Ambedkar Konaseema of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh (NCAP), Nellore, Prakasam, Krishna, Bapatla, and Guntur in South Coastal Andhra Pradesh (SCAP), and Tirupati, Chittoor, Annammayya and YSR Kadapa in the Rayalaseema region.

The warning signifies the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall along with gale winds of 90-100 kmph, gusting to 110 kmph, on Monday. An orange alert has been issued in Eluru, East Godavari, and Kakinada in North Coastal Andhra, Palnadu and NTR in SCAP, and Sri Sathya Sai and Nandyala in Rayalaseema districts for Monday.

Alluri Sitharama Raju, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, Srikakulam, and Anakapalle in NCAP, Anantapur, and Kurnool in Rayalaseema have been issued a yellow warning for Monday. Similar weather conditions are likely to prevail across the State until Wednesday.

The impact of the cyclonic storm was seen in Tirupati and Nellore districts on Sunday as Doravarisatram in Tirupati and rural mandals in Nellore recorded the highest rainfall of 11 cm in the last 24 hours.

Kota and Sullurpeta mandals in Tirupati district reported 10 cm rainfall.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy held a meeting on the cyclone threat and directed district collectors to take all possible steps to safeguard lives and property. He said relief and rescue measures should be foolproof, and all facilities, including drinking water, food, and medicines, should be provided at the relief camps.

“Besides restoring power lines and transportation facilities in affected areas, steps should be taken to ensure proper sanitation in and around the relief camps,” he added. Further, he directed officials to update him on the situation periodically.

Jagan told district collectors that he would again review the situation through a video conference on Monday morning. He directed the civil supplies department to ensure that the paddy stocked in the fields does not get wet, procure the paddy available irrespective of its status and send the stocks to the rice mills or other available godowns at the earliest.

3 NDRF teams deployed as heavy rains lash Nellore

Heavy rains lashed the coastal regions of Tirupati and Nellore districts under the impact of Cyclone Michaung since Saturday morning. As a precautionary measure, three NDRF teams were deployed at Kavali and Nellore locations to take up rescue and relief operations

Prakasam declares holidays for schools

School Education commissioner S Suresh Kumar asked authorities of educational institutions to declare holidays based on the storm’s severity. Subsequently, Prakasam Collector AS Dinesh Kumar declared holidays on December 4 and 5 for primary, secondary & high schools

