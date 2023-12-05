Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP raises Rs 1,97,232 cr market loans through  RBI during 2019-23

The loans were raised from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), SBI and others

Published: 05th December 2023 11:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 11:45 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government had raised market loans through the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to the tune of Rs 1,97,232 crore from 2019-20 to 2022-23.

In a written reply to a question raised by TDP MP K Ram Mohan Naidu in the Lok Sabha, Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary informed that the AP government also availed loans to the tune of Rs 7,177 crore from National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD), National Cooperative Development Corporation (NCDC), Life Insurance Corporation (LIC), State Bank of India (SBI) and others in the said period.

This apart, the State government also got another Rs 15,569 crore as loans and advances from the Centre as per the RBI report titled ‘State Finances: A study of Budgets of 2022-23’.

In addition, the AP government had informed off-budget borrowings of  Rs 22,549.50 crore in 2020-21, Rs 6,287.74 crore in 2021- 22 and Rs 1,976.22 crore in 2022-23 by the State public sector  companies/corporations, special purpose vehicles and other equivalent instruments, where principal and/or interest are to be serviced out of the State budgets and/or by assignment of tax/cess or any other State’s revenue, the Union Minister said.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
loans

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp