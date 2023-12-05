Bapatla district administration gears up to combat cyclone 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: As the impending threat of Cyclone Michaung looms over the Andhra Pradesh coast, specifically targeting the region between Nellore and Machilipatnam, with a close approach to Bapatla as a severe cyclonic storm on Tuesday, the Bapatla district administration is proactively undertaking all necessary preparations. The district experienced an average rainfall of 11.416 mm on Monday, prompting District Collector P Ranjit Bhasha to conduct a review meeting with officials to assess the current situation.

Expressing confidence in the district administration’s readiness to confront the cyclone, Bapatla District Joint Collector CH Sridhar said 143 relief camps have been established across the district. Over 800 individuals from low-lying and coastal villages have already been relocated to 13 camps, with the capacity to accommodate more than 50,000 people if required. Additionally, 50 special teams equipped with essential machinery have been stationed at the mandal level to swiftly restore electricity, especially in critical locations such as hospitals, and address challenges such as fallen trees.

Following the State government directives, provisions of basic commodities and food will be extended to individuals whose homes are inundated. Immediate compensation will be provided to those who suffer losses in terms of housing and crops. Emergency medical services have been arranged for 18 pregnant women identified by officials, who have been promptly shifted to hospitals. Furthermore, deployment of two NDRF and one SDRF teams at Nizampatnam, Repalle, and Vetapalem coast areas ensures preparedness for rescue operations.

NDRF officials are gearing up to tackle the impending threat of Cyclone Michaung in Bapatla district

A considerable police presence, comprising over 350 personnel, has been strategically positioned in 258 villages throughout the district. Additionally, 350 skilled swimmers and 206 mechanised boats are on standby for potential rescue operations. Residents are being strongly advised to remain indoors for their safety.

Acknowledging the likelihood of high rainfall in specific mandals, including Kolluru, T Sunduru, Amrathaluru, Bhattiprolu, Cherukupalle, Piitalavanipalem, Karlapalem, Bapatla, Nizampatnam Nagaram, Repalle, and Parchur, officials have been instructed to maintain heightened vigilance.

To facilitate communication and coordination, 24-hour control rooms have been established at RDO and Tahsildar offices at the mandal level. Holidays declared for educational institutions in the district on December 4. Meanwhile, a seventh warning signal has been issued at Nizampatnam port, prompting advisories for fishermen to stay ashore.

