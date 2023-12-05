Centre completes 2,196 pond works in AP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Union Ministry for Jal Shakti has identified 5,100 places for taking up Amrit Sarovar projects in Andhra Pradesh and of them completed 2,196 projects.

Replying to a question posed by YSRC MP Parimal Nathwani on the details of the project and performance in the State, Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti Bishwesar Tudi said during the Rajya Sabha session that the mission is being implemented with a ‘Whole-of-Government’ approach in all its aspects, with the participation from the Ministry of Rural Development, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Ministry of Culture, Ministry of Panchayati Raj, Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change and Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N).

According to the ministry, 50,000 Amrit Sarovars have been set as targets and more than 1.09 lakh sites have been identified. While more than 83,000 works have commenced, nearly 68,000 have been completed.

In Andhra Pradesh, the target was set to develop 1,950 Amrit Sarovars and 5,100 sites have been identified. A total of 3,911 works have commenced of which 2,196 have been completed.

AMRIT SAROVAR

Mission Amrit Sarovar was launched in April 2022 with an aim to conserve water. It is aimed at developing or rejuvenating 75 ponds in each district in the country

