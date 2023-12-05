Cyclonic storm Michaung: High alert sounded in 8 Andhra Pradesh districts

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) sounded a high alert in eight coastal districts—Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, Bapatla, Krishna, West Godavari, Dr BR Ambedkar Konaseema and Kakinada—as severe cyclonic storm Michaung is likely to make landfall near Bapatla on Tuesday.

The cyclone, located over Westcentral and adjoining Southwest Bay of Bengal off south Andhra Pradesh and adjoining north Tamil Nadu coasts, moved northnorthwestwards with a speed of 12 kmph and lay centred over west central Bay of Bengal at 8.30 pm on Monday. It is likely to intensify gradually and move nearly northward almost parallel and close to the south Andhra coast before making landfall. The wind speed of the storm at the time of landfall is likely to be 90 to 100 kmph gusting to 110 kmph.

Under its influence, Nellore and Tirupati districts received an average rainfall of 6 cm and 12 cm respectively in the past 24 hours. Manubolu in Nellore district recorded the highest rainfall of 15.4 cm, followed by Chillakur (12.8 cm), Satyavedu (12.7 cm), Naidupeta (12 cm) and Srikalahasti (11.4 cm), all in Tirupati district.

Heavy rains claimed the life of a 4-year-old boy after a wall in his house collapsed at Chindepalle in Tirupati district. The boy, identified as Yashwanth, was rushed to a hospital in Srikalahasti, where doctors declared him dead. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy announced a compensation of `4 lakh to the bereaved family.

Spells of heavy rains were also reported in a few parts of Konaseema and West Godavari districts. The met department has forecast heavy to very heavy rainfall at a few places in coastal districts with extremely heavy falls at isolated places on Tuesday.

Take up enumeration of crop loss soon after normalcy returns: CM to officials

Exceptionally heavy rainfall is likely over north coastal and adjoining south coastal districts and heavy rainfall at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Tuesday.

CM announces aid

Taking stock of the situation with senior officials from all departments, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy directed the collectors and SPs of the eight districts to ensure there is zero loss of life. He stressed the need to ensure harvested paddy is procured and safeguarded at all costs.

Pointing out that Rs 2 crore each has been allocated to eight districts as emergency fund, he said senior IAS officers have been deputed to oversee cyclone relief works. “The special officers will work in close coordination with the collectors. If more funds are needed, the government will comply with the request,” he added.

Jagan instructed official machinery to take measures on a war-footing to avoid loss of human lives and livestock.

If basic amenities like drinking water, food and power supply are adversely affected in any area, they should be restored immediately, he said.

Announcing the financial aid for people returning home from relief camps, he said, “A sum of Rs 1,000 each should be provided to individuals and Rs 2,500 to families. Additionally, 25 kg rice, one kg each of red gram, palm oil, potato and onions should be given to people whose houses are submerged. If houses are damaged in the cyclone, they should be compensated with Rs 10,000 each.”

He directed officials to ensure that affected people are not inconvenienced at relief camps. He added that he did not want anyone to complaint against the Collectors regarding the measures taken when he visits the affected places.

On being informed that 97,000 tonnes of paddy had been procured and 6.5 lakh tonnes was shifted to safer places in the view of the cyclone, he directed the officials to procure discoloured and wet paddy as well to avoid Kharif crop loss to farmers.

Further, he instructed them to educate the farmers on methods to safeguard the crop that is yet to be harvested. He advised them to take up enumeration of crop loss after normalcy returns. Officials also informed him that five teams each of NDRF and SDRF have been deployed in vulnerable areas. Of the required 308 relief camps, 181 are ready.

TTD IMPOSES RESTRICTIONS ON GHAT ROADS

Tirupati: In view of the downpour and foggy climate, the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) announced that two-wheelers will be allowed to ply on the ghat roads only between 6 am and 8 pm. The curbs were imposed considering the possibility of landslides. JEO Veerabrahmam inspected the ghat roads and asked officials to take steps for ensuring convenience of devotees. The TTD appealed to the devotees to cooperate with the officials

