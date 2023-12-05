Intensify Aarogyasri campaign in State, Jagan tells officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to take proactive measures in response to the spreading respiratory illness in China. During a review meeting at the camp office of the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department, he emphasised enhancing the Aarogyasri campaign, involving CHOs, ANMs, Asha Workers, and urged all MLAs to participate.

The Chief Minister was informed that 1,42,34,464 new Aarogyasri cards are being printed and will be distributed to beneficiaries across the State starting from December 18. He further instructed officials to focus on three aspects of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, including distribution of medicines, follow-up treatment, and immediate distribution of medicine to patients with non-communicable diseases and to provide `500 for identified patients before sending them to the hospitals.

CM Jagan specifically addressed eye surgeries, stressing the need for quality care. He also instructed timely provision of medicines to patients, with field-level health staff, if necessary by using the latest technology for prompt indent submission. The officials were instructed to promote the download of the Aarogyasri App and Disha App.

With the second chapter of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme set to begin on January 1, 2024, the Chief Minister was briefed on its arrangements. The officials reported that 12,42,118 individuals had availed free treatment by November under Aarogyasri scheme.

