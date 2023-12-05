Home States Andhra Pradesh

Intensify Aarogyasri campaign in State, Jagan tells officials

The officials were instructed to promote the download of the Aarogyasri App and Disha App. 

Published: 05th December 2023 12:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 12:07 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.(Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has instructed officials to take proactive measures in response to the spreading respiratory illness in China. During a review meeting at the camp office of the Health, Medical, and Family Welfare department, he emphasised enhancing the Aarogyasri campaign, involving CHOs, ANMs, Asha Workers, and urged all MLAs to participate.

The Chief Minister was informed that 1,42,34,464 new Aarogyasri cards are being printed and will be distributed to beneficiaries across the State starting from December 18. He further instructed officials to focus on three aspects of Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha, including  distribution of medicines, follow-up treatment, and immediate distribution of medicine to patients with non-communicable diseases and to provide `500 for identified patients before sending them to the hospitals.

CM Jagan specifically addressed eye surgeries, stressing the need for quality care. He also instructed timely provision of medicines to patients, with field-level health staff, if necessary by using the latest technology for prompt indent submission. The officials were instructed to promote the download of the Aarogyasri App and Disha App. 

With the second chapter of the Jagananna Aarogya Suraksha programme set to begin on January 1, 2024, the Chief Minister was briefed on its arrangements. The officials reported that 12,42,118 individuals had availed free treatment by November under Aarogyasri scheme.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aarogyasri Health

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp