Lokesh suspends Yuva Galam yatra for 3 days

The TDP chief appealed to the party functionaries to stand in solidarity with the cyclone affected and extend all the needed support to them.

Published: 05th December 2023 11:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th December 2023 11:32 AM   |  A+A-

Nara Lokesh arrives in the erstwhile undivided East Godavari district on Sunday to resume his Yuva Galam Padayatra from Podalada in Razole segment. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh on Monday suspended his Yuva Galam Padayatra for three days in the wake of red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to several districts as Cyclone Michaung is likely to hit the South Andhra Pradesh coast. 

Lokesh who stopped his walkathon at Seelamvaripakala on Uppada Kothapalli coast of Pithapuram Assembly constituency, will resume it from the same place on December 7.

Meanwhile, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu postponed his scheduled visit to Srisailam temple in view of the cyclone.

Meanwhile, expressing concern over the severe impact of Cyclone Michaung on the State, Naidu suggested the government to take up immediate relief measures to mitigate the loss.

In a statement issued on Monday, Naidu underscored the need for a well-thought-out plan to protect farmers from substantial losses due to the cyclone. 

He recalled that the response from the government was not up to the mark when paddy farmers faced severe loss due to untimely rains in the past Mentioning that the farmers are a worried lot because of the cyclone at the time of harvesting paddy, the former Chief Minsiter demanded the removal of restrictions on paddy procurement at support price. 

The TDP chief appealed to the party functionaries to stand in solidarity with the cyclone affected and extend all the needed support to them.

