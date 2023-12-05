Man gets lifer for killing dental student

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Principal District Judge sentenced a 27-year-old man to rigorous life imprisonment for killing a 21-year-old dental student in Guntur district on Monday.

The accused was identified by M Gnaneswar from Takkelappadu village and the deceased was P Tapaswi, a third-year bachelor of dental surgery student. Guntur police filed a case under relevant IPC Sections.

After hearing the public’s prosecutor’s arguments, the judge awarded the punishment along with a fine of Rs 6,000 to the accused. Guntur district superintendent of police Arif Hafeez said that the court trail monitoring system and conviction-based policing have been fruitful.

He lauded the investigation officials, and court monitoring personnel for taking all necessary action to ensure the accused was punished.

SP said that, stern legal action would be taken against those who commit crimes against women and children and to ensure the accused are punished swiftly.

