Reforms augmented tax revenue, says Andhra FM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the State government came up with new reforms in the Commercial Taxes Department to simplify the taxation. Besides setting up 12 GST Council Centres across the State, steps are being taken to extend better services to taxpayers, he said.

Speaking after releasing the Vision, Mission and Values of the Commercial Taxes Department on Monday, he said the department’s transformative initiatives to simplify taxation help ensure a conducive environment for businesses and taxpayers.

Terming the inauguration of the first GST Seva Kendra in Vijayawada, a significant milestone, he said the department had launched the Aadhaar-based biometric registration project (GST Seva Kendram) to counter fake GST registrations, exploiting the economically vulnerable individuals.

To enhance accessibility, 12 GST Seva Kendras have been strategically established across State. “GST Seva Kendras signify a crucial step forward in reinforcing the effectiveness of the project in safeguarding the integrity of GST registrations in Andhra Pradesh,” he observed. Launching the GST Mithra, Buggana said it is a pioneering initiative that empowers taxpayers to identify discrepancies in their filed returns.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath said the State government came up with new reforms in the Commercial Taxes Department to simplify the taxation. Besides setting up 12 GST Council Centres across the State, steps are being taken to extend better services to taxpayers, he said. Speaking after releasing the Vision, Mission and Values of the Commercial Taxes Department on Monday, he said the department’s transformative initiatives to simplify taxation help ensure a conducive environment for businesses and taxpayers. Terming the inauguration of the first GST Seva Kendra in Vijayawada, a significant milestone, he said the department had launched the Aadhaar-based biometric registration project (GST Seva Kendram) to counter fake GST registrations, exploiting the economically vulnerable individuals.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); To enhance accessibility, 12 GST Seva Kendras have been strategically established across State. “GST Seva Kendras signify a crucial step forward in reinforcing the effectiveness of the project in safeguarding the integrity of GST registrations in Andhra Pradesh,” he observed. Launching the GST Mithra, Buggana said it is a pioneering initiative that empowers taxpayers to identify discrepancies in their filed returns. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp