Andhra CM delivered more than promised: Rayadurgam MLA

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Rayadurgam Assembly constituency of Anantapur district, evoked a good response on Tuesday. YSRC leaders from BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities took part in the rally and highlighted the achievements of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years. Addressing a meeting, Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy said the constituency has witnessed tremendous development under the YSRC government.

Listing out the development works undertaken in the constituency, the MLA said, “The government has commenced the works of the long-awaited Bhairavanitippa Reservoir Project (BTP) with an outlay of Rs 40 crore, which will cater to the drinking needs of people in 39 villages. Simultaneously, Rs 300 crore has been spent on developing roads, while welfare benefits of Rs 1,500 crore have been extended to the beneficiaries.”

Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram said the Navaratnalu designed by the YSRC government for the uplift of the downtrodden have transformed the lives of the poor.

“Jagan has delivered 99 welfare schemes, 10 times more than Navaratnalu promised in the YSRC election manifesto. More than Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries welfare schemes in the last four-and-a-half years, fulfilling 100% promises of the YSRC manifesto,” he hailed.

Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan took a swipe at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the progress and welfare of BCs.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: The YSRC’s Samajika Sadhikara Bus Yatra held in Rayadurgam Assembly constituency of Anantapur district, evoked a good response on Tuesday. YSRC leaders from BC, SC, ST, and Minority communities took part in the rally and highlighted the achievements of the YS Jagan Mohan Reddy government in the last four-and-a-half years. Addressing a meeting, Rayadurgam MLA Kapu Ramachandra Reddy said the constituency has witnessed tremendous development under the YSRC government. Listing out the development works undertaken in the constituency, the MLA said, “The government has commenced the works of the long-awaited Bhairavanitippa Reservoir Project (BTP) with an outlay of Rs 40 crore, which will cater to the drinking needs of people in 39 villages. Simultaneously, Rs 300 crore has been spent on developing roads, while welfare benefits of Rs 1,500 crore have been extended to the beneficiaries.” Minister for Labour Gummanur Jayaram said the Navaratnalu designed by the YSRC government for the uplift of the downtrodden have transformed the lives of the poor.googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); “Jagan has delivered 99 welfare schemes, 10 times more than Navaratnalu promised in the YSRC election manifesto. More than Rs 2.5 lakh crore has been credited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries welfare schemes in the last four-and-a-half years, fulfilling 100% promises of the YSRC manifesto,” he hailed. Minister for Women and Child Welfare KV Usha Sri Charan took a swipe at Opposition Leader N Chandrababu Naidu for ignoring the progress and welfare of BCs. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp