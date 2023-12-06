Andhra govt failed to aid cyclone victims: TDP supremo

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of miserably failing to provide shelter and supply food and water to the cyclone victims, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said it was not prepared to mitigate the damage and did not even extend any kind of assistance to the affected people.

When Naidu spoke to some of the cyclone victims over the phone to enquire about the assistance being extended to them by the government, the people said even food was not provided to them and that there was no response from the officials. The TDP supremo also held a teleconference with over 12,000 party leaders and activists across the State on the impact of Cyclone Michaung and enquired about the prevailing situation in their respective areas.

Directing the TDP leaders and cadre to extend all possible assistance to the cyclone victims, including supply of food and water without waiting for any help from the government side, Naidu asserted, “The TDP, be it in power or in Opposition, always stands by the people, and at this critical juncture we all should extend help to the affected.”

Except making tall claims, the government did nothing for the flood-hit and the ground reality reflects this beyond doubt. Despite knowing pretty well in advance the heavy damage likely to be caused by the cyclone, the government had miserably failed to alert the people to mitigate loss, Naidu alleged.

In a release issued on Tuesday, the TDP chief felt that this crisis arose as all the systems got demoralised. When the Hudhud and Titli cyclones hit the State and during the natural disasters, the then TDP government brought in separate GOs to extend more assistance to farmers, he recalled. When the people are in trouble, the ruling dispensation should be liberal, Naidu said and gave the details of how the TDP government came to the rescue of various sections of society when cyclones and natural disasters hit the State earlier.

He also explained how the YSRC government had deliberately narrowed down the help to the cyclone victims. Naidu felt that as the prices of all the essential commodities are skyrocketing now, compared to the previous TDP regime, the financial assistance, in fact, should be increased, he stressed and called upon his party leaders and activists to mount pressure on the government to get more aid for the cyclone affected people.

Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp

VIJAYAWADA: Accusing the State government of miserably failing to provide shelter and supply food and water to the cyclone victims, TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday said it was not prepared to mitigate the damage and did not even extend any kind of assistance to the affected people. When Naidu spoke to some of the cyclone victims over the phone to enquire about the assistance being extended to them by the government, the people said even food was not provided to them and that there was no response from the officials. The TDP supremo also held a teleconference with over 12,000 party leaders and activists across the State on the impact of Cyclone Michaung and enquired about the prevailing situation in their respective areas. Directing the TDP leaders and cadre to extend all possible assistance to the cyclone victims, including supply of food and water without waiting for any help from the government side, Naidu asserted, “The TDP, be it in power or in Opposition, always stands by the people, and at this critical juncture we all should extend help to the affected.”googletag.cmd.push(function() {googletag.display('div-gpt-ad-8052921-2'); }); Except making tall claims, the government did nothing for the flood-hit and the ground reality reflects this beyond doubt. Despite knowing pretty well in advance the heavy damage likely to be caused by the cyclone, the government had miserably failed to alert the people to mitigate loss, Naidu alleged. In a release issued on Tuesday, the TDP chief felt that this crisis arose as all the systems got demoralised. When the Hudhud and Titli cyclones hit the State and during the natural disasters, the then TDP government brought in separate GOs to extend more assistance to farmers, he recalled. When the people are in trouble, the ruling dispensation should be liberal, Naidu said and gave the details of how the TDP government came to the rescue of various sections of society when cyclones and natural disasters hit the State earlier. He also explained how the YSRC government had deliberately narrowed down the help to the cyclone victims. Naidu felt that as the prices of all the essential commodities are skyrocketing now, compared to the previous TDP regime, the financial assistance, in fact, should be increased, he stressed and called upon his party leaders and activists to mount pressure on the government to get more aid for the cyclone affected people. Follow The New Indian Express channel on WhatsApp