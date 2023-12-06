Andhra Pradesh High Court vacates stay on SI recruitment test results

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh High Court on Tuesday vacated the stay on the announcement of the results of Sub Inspector Recruitment Test. At the same time, it took serious exception to the aspirants’ petitions challenging the State Level Police Recruitment Board orders, deeming them disqualified.

On Tuesday, the division bench of Justice G Narendra and Justice N Vijay verified the height of three petitioners and found that they were not eligible for the SI post. The court asked them if they wanted to withdraw their petitioners or pay `1 lakh each or go to jail. When the petitioner’s counsel Sravan Kumar argued that they submitted the fitness certificates of government doctors, the court took it seriously.

It directed the Guntur Inspector General of Police Palraju to investigate the fitness certificates issued by government doctors. The case hearing was posted to December 13, and all 19 petitioners were directed to appear in person.

In all, 24 candidates filed petitions in the court stating that though they had qualified for police selections in the 2018 notification, they were disqualified in the 2023 notification on the height criterion. The single-judge bench had earlier stayed the announcement of results after hearing the plea of the disqualified aspirants.

