Andhra Pradesh jails occupancy rate at 83.8%: NCRB Report

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh has secured the fourth position nationwide for the highest number of jails in the country, boasting a total of 106 jails. The latest ‘Prison Statistics Report-2022’ released by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) highlights the prevalence of Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, and Madhya Pradesh as the top three states with the highest number of jails.

According to the NCRB report, as of December 31, 2022, the prisons in AP house 7,254 inmates, reflecting an average occupancy rate of 83.8 per cent out of the total capacity of 8,659. This figure encompasses male, female, and transgender inmates, with central jails operating at a capacity rate of 120.7 per cent, district jails at 65 per cent, and sub-jails at 55 per cent. Andhra Pradesh is among seven states and four union territories with an occupancy rate below 100 per cent.

Andhra Pradesh, closely following, maintains a diverse prison landscape consisting of four central jails, eight district jails, and an extensive network of 91 sub-jails. Additionally, the state has two women’s jails, one open jail, and, notably, no borstal school or special jails dedicated to particular classes of prisoners.

In terms of financial commitment to prison management, AP allocates a significant portion of its budget for inmate welfare. Of the dedicated State budget, 98.5 per cent of funds amounting to Rs 194.17 crore, were utilised for the financial year 2022-23. This places it alongside Haryana and Mizoram in demonstrating substantial financial support for inmate well-being.

As of December 31, 2022, the State recorded 144 mentally ill convicts and 100 mentally ill undertrials, totaling 244 individuals. Tragically, 24 natural deaths were reported during the same period, with causes ranging from heart issues (11), lung issues (2), liver issues (3), kidney issues (3), and cancer (1). Unnatural deaths included four suicides and one electrocution.

In the financial years 2020-21, 2021-22, and 2022-23, the allocated budget and expenditure were Rs 188.5 and Rs 170.1 crore, Rs 178.4 and Rs 173.4 crore, and Rs 232.1 and Rs 197 crore, respectively.The demographic distribution of convicts in AP reveals that 36.7 per cent fall in the age bracket of 18 to 30 years, 51.1 per cent between 30 and 50 years, and 12.3 per cent are aged 50 years and above.

The State houses two convict women prisoners with two children and six undertrial women prisons with six children as of December 31, 2022. Notably, the total number of convicts amounts to 1,988 individuals.

Regarding prison admissions in 2022, Andhra Pradesh recorded a total of 85,663 individuals, including 76,206 males, 9,443 females, and 14 transgender individuals. The State also accommodates 15 foreign inmates, comprising five convicts and 10 undertrials. Two individuals from Andhra Pradesh were among the 190 nationally awarded death penalties in 2022.

The report sheds light on prison facilities and initiatives in Andhra Pradesh. Inmates engage in educational programmes in collaboration with Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and Andhra University. The State provides library facilities, healthcare, and sanitation, implementing the Dr YSR Aarogyasri Health Scheme.

In the realm of releases, Andhra Pradesh saw 4,153 convicts completing their sentences, 1,283 released on bail, 153 granted premature release, 90 released on appeal, and 51 transferred to other states in 2022. For undertrials, 78,230 were released on bail, 872 were acquitted by lower courts, and 183 were transferred to other states, totalling 79,285. Notably, 257 individuals escaped lawful custody, with 113 getting re-arrested.

