Cyclone Michaung weakens after landfall near Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Heavy rains lashed Tirupati, Nellore, Prakasam, NTR, Krishna, West Godavari and Konaseema districts as the severe cyclonic storm Michaung made landfall near Bapatla between 12:30 pm and 2:30 pm on Tuesday.

After reaching the Nellore coast in the early hours of the day, the storm moved northwards parallel to the coastline, before making landfall near Bapatla. Suryalanka witnessed rough seas with two-metre-high waves hitting the coast. The sea also surged by a few metres in the coastal areas of Bapatla, Repalle, and Nizampatnam.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the intensity of the cyclone decreased after the landfall. It is expected to move northwards and dissipate completely by Wednesday afternoon. Under its influence, Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Parvathipuram-Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju, Eluru, Krishna and NTR districts are likely to record light to moderate rains. Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the sea.

The strong winds and downpours in parts of the State resulted in the inundation of several major roads, and the uprooting of huge trees and electrical poles since Monday evening.The severe cyclone resulted in crop damage (agriculture and horticulture) in Nellore, Tirupati, Bapatla, Guntur, Krishna, NTR, Eluru, Konaseema, Kakinada, West and East Godavari districts. Officials said a clear picture will emerge after the enumeration of crop loss, which will be taken up once the rains recede.

The highest rainfall of 14.8 cm was recorded at Eluru, closely followed by Garijepalle (14.5 cm) in Bapatla from 8.30 am to 6 pm on Tuesday. In Anakapalle district, Darlapudi recorded 13.6 cm of rainfall, followed by 13 cm in Kothakota and 12.6 cm in Ballighatam. Appikatta in Bapatla district recorded a 12.5 cm downpour. Managing director of the Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) Dr BR Ambedkar explained that 58 mandals in seven districts were adversely affected by the cyclone.

As a precautionary measure, 204 relief camps were set up and 15,173 people living in low-lying areas were rehabilitated. As many as 18,073 food packets and over one lakh water sachets were distributed. A total of 80 medical camps were set up in the cyclone-affected areas. Six teams each of NDRF and six SDRF were deployed to carry out relief operations.

Later in the day, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy took stock of the cyclone relief measures and instructed officials to take every precaution to minimise loss of life and property. He directed officials to ensure cyclone victims are provided basic amenities like drinking water, food and medicines.

Further, he instructed officials to restore power supply in all cyclone-affected regions on a war footing and pay compensation to the kin of people who lost lives and livestock, besides distributing rations.

Cyclone ravages standing crops

Chittoor district agriculture officer Murali Krishna said crops in nearly 58,000 hectares were damaged due to heavy rains. In Krishna district, paddy in 42,179 hectares & groundnut in 690 hectares were damaged. Officials said a clear picture will emerge after the enumeration of crop loss

Schools in krishna, NTR to be shut

All education institutions in Krishna and NTR districts will remain closed on Wednesday as well in view of heavy rain forecast. School Education commissioner S Suresh Kumar asked the District Collectors to declare a holiday for educational institutions depending on the cyclone’s severity

23 flights cancelled at vizag airport

A total of 23 flights were cancelled at Vizag Airport on Tuesday due to adverse weather. Most of the cancelled flights were headed to Chennai, Tirupati & Vijayawada. Several trains in Vijayawada division were either cancelled, short terminated or diverted for the day

