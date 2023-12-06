Home States Andhra Pradesh

Set up separate ministry for OBCs: YSRC MP to Centre

The definition of weak and underprivileged classes is deleted from the Act.

Published: 06th December 2023 10:39 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2023 10:39 AM   |  A+A-

Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi has urged the Union government to set up a dedicated ministry for Other Backward Classes (OBCs). Participating in a discussion on the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023 in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, the YSRC said as per the National Sample Survey Organisation, the OBCs constitute 41% of the country’s total population.

To accommodate all the needs and necessities of the OBCs, a Central ministry for them on the lines of the one for the SCs and STs should be set up, she stressed.

“The Ministry of OBCs can do wonders in the centralised planning of policies and welfare schemes for OBCs, which uplift the community socially and economically,” she felt. She said the Jammu and Kashmir Reservation (Amendment) Bill, 2023, substitutes weak and underprivileged classes with Other Backward Classes, as declared by the UT of Jammu and Kashmir. The definition of weak and underprivileged classes is deleted from the Act.

A comprehensive census of the OBC population is needed to effectively implement the development schemes aimed at the uplift of the marginalised sections in various States and Union Territories. Conducting a fresh OBC census should be the initial step towards the welfare of the community, the MP said.

Anakapalle MP BV Satyavathi

